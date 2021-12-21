Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jack Miller Announces He is Transferring to Florida

Author:

Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III announced he is transferring to Florida in a Twitter post on Tuesday. 

"Excited to get to work!" Miller said in the Tweet. 

Miller entered the transfer portal at the end of the regular season after spending two seasons with Ohio State. The redshirt freshman didn't appear in a game during the 2020 season but he played in four games this year. 

In those four appearances, he was 7-for-14, throwing for 101 yards. He never registered a touchdown or an interception. Miller now joins a new-look Gators offense that is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2021. 

SI Recommends

Dan Mullen was fired before the season ended and was replaced by Louisiana's Billy Napier. Not long after, quarterback Emory Jones announced he was transferring from the program. Jones originally landed in Gainesville, Florida, after transferring from Ohio State himself. 

Miller will compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job going forward. 

More College Football Coverage: 

For more Florida news, head over to All Gators

YOU MAY LIKE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
NFL

Tom Brady Believes NFL Should Remove Hits to WRs’ Knees

The star quarterback says the league needs to address the issue with a well ‘thought-out’ response.

Aug 3, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) warms up before the start of the game against the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field.
MLB

Nelson Cruz Keeps Booming As Slugger and Humanitarian

Baseball’s late-blooming, ageless wonder is still going strong in his 40s.

College Football Playoff national championship field
Media

Cinemark, ESPN to Show College Football Playoff Live in Theaters

The CFP semifinals and national championship are heading to the big screen.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
NFL

Tom Brady Details Sideline Altercation With Saints

He was not pleased with the New Orleans sideline Sunday night.

jalen-hurts-eagles
Play
Betting

Eagles Will Soar Over WFT on Tuesday Night

The WFT is without starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke because of COVID-19 which is why many of our analysts are betting on the Eagles to cover the spread.

Washington Football Team helmets on the field
NFL

Report: WFT Putting Their Own Benches on Eagles Sideline

The Cowboys did it to Washington, so Washington is doing it to the Eagles.

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner
NFL

Q&A: Kurt Warner Takes His Story to the Big Screen

The former NFL quarterback discussed his upcoming biopic, his Hall of Fame career and who he would like to see in this season’s Super Bowl.

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Seahawks-Rams Best Bets

Our betting experts provide their best bets for Tuesday's NFC West battle in Los Angeles between the Rams and Seahawks.