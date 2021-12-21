Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III announced he is transferring to Florida in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

"Excited to get to work!" Miller said in the Tweet.

Miller entered the transfer portal at the end of the regular season after spending two seasons with Ohio State. The redshirt freshman didn't appear in a game during the 2020 season but he played in four games this year.

In those four appearances, he was 7-for-14, throwing for 101 yards. He never registered a touchdown or an interception. Miller now joins a new-look Gators offense that is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2021.

Dan Mullen was fired before the season ended and was replaced by Louisiana's Billy Napier. Not long after, quarterback Emory Jones announced he was transferring from the program. Jones originally landed in Gainesville, Florida, after transferring from Ohio State himself.

Miller will compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job going forward.

