December 29, 2021
Georgia Names Stetson Bennett as Starting QB for CFP Semifinal Game Against Michigan

Author:

Stetson Bennett will be the starting quarterback for Georgia when the Bulldogs face Michigan in the 2021 Orange Bowl on Friday.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart made the decision on Wednesday to start Bennett in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

“Stetson [Bennett] is our starting quarterback,” Smart said. “The JT (Daniels) situation will be what’s the situation [in the game], right? And also is he healthy enough.”

Bennett, who struggled against the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game, threw for 2,325 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 64% of his passes this season. Many felt that Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels should be the signal caller for Georgia in Friday's game based off criticism of Bennett's struggles in his last outing.

However, even in the SEC title game, Smart never considered pulling Bennett from the SEC championship game.

“No, we never discussed that on the headphones,” Smart said, per On3.com after the SEC title game. “Obviously we have to play a lot better in a lot of areas. To put any part of that blame or all that blame on Stetson, there’s a lot more to it at that. We got to play better at rounding, special teams, defense, really all facets of the game.”

Daniels was the Bulldogs starting quarterback in the beginning of the season until he suffered an oblique injury, allowing Bennett to take over for the USC transfer. In five games this season, Daniel threw for 722 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

If Georgia defeats Michigan in the CFP semifinal game, the Bulldogs will play in the CFP national championship on Jan. 10, 2022.

