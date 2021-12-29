Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Holiday Bowl Officially Canceled, NC State Won’t Play in a Bowl Game

Author:

Just hours before the scheduled kickoff of Tuesday’s Holiday Bowl, a COVID-19 outbreak caused UCLA to drop out of the game against NC State. Now, after trying to find a replacement, the game is officially canceled.

“Sadly we are announcing that the 2021 SDCCU Holiday Bowl is cancelled. We worked closely with Boo Corrigan and the fantastic NC State Athletics staff to try and find a replacement team for UCLA, but were unable to do so,” Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville and president Bob Bolinger said in a statement.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that the Bruins defensive line “has been decimated by Covid issues,” leaving them with only two healthy interior players available. The team was set to use a linebacker as a backup nose guard for the game, before it was unable to move forward.

The Holiday Bowl held off on officially canceling the game, as NC State reached out to “north of 10 teams” including East Carolina, Southern Methodist and Memphis, all of whom had their bowl games canceled earlier this year. They held out hope that 5–7 San Jose State, which last played on Thanksgiving, could reconvene and prepare for the game.

SI Recommends

Ultimately, NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan and his team were unable to find a match.

“We can't find anyone,” Corrigan told The News & Observer on Tuesday night. “The bowl game has been great. The ACC has been great. We just can’t.”

According to the report, some Wolfpack players are flying directly home from San Diego, rather than regrouping in Raleigh, N.C., so entering another bowl game “is not an option.” The program, 9–3 on the year, was seeking just the second double-digit win in its history.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Baker Mayfield greets wife Emily on the field at a Browns game.
NFL

Baker Mayfield’s Wife Says He’s Received Death Threats

She took to Instagram to defend her husband, and share some of the mistreatment he’s received.

curry1
NBA

Steph Curry Hit Another Massive Milestone on Tuesday Night

December has been a good month for the NBA's all-time three-point record holder.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. celebrates a sack
Play
College Football

The Secret to Will Anderson's Quick Rise at Alabama

The sophomore is just like us … except while playing football. And no one knows his two sides better than his sisters.

remembering-john-madden-ron-rivera-john-harbaugh
NFL

John Madden Mentored NFL Coaches Right to the End

What was it like to be on the “Madden committee”? John Harbaugh, Ron Rivera and Bill O’Brien share memories of a legend who mentored NFL coaches to the very end.

John Madden died at 85 years old.
NFL

Vin Scully Pays Tribute to John Madden

Scully teamed up with Madden to call NFL games for a short time in 1981.

GENERAL_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Team Defenses

The Patriots defense should feast against turnover-prone Jaguars.

TE_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert is primed for another big game against Washington.

WR_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to continue his fantasy breakout in Week 17 vs. the Seahawks.