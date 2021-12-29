Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Elite 2022 Shooting Guard MJ Rice Announces Commitment
Kansas Signee MJ Rice’s Drive Rooted in Giving Back

Rice organized a toy drive gathering donations from friends and family before the holidays.
LEXINGTON, S.C. – MJ Rice has earned a reputation on the court as a ferocious competitor who dominates both ends of the floor with a special combination of strength, skill and bravado.

“I love everything about that game,” said Rice, who is ranked No. 7 overall in the SI99. “When I step between those lines it’s all about dominating and going at everybody.”

A stark contrast to the brute 6’6”, 215-pound softy who was giddily patrolled the toy aisles before Christmas picking out toys for less fortunate kids from his hometown over the break.

In November, Rice, a Kansas signee, came up with the idea to simply “put a smile on some kids’ faces.”

In the end, he managed to raise more than $1,500 in donations.

“I got with my dad and my inner circle and we got donations for the kids,” said Rice, a Kansas signee. “We just reached out to people, and they wanted to help. There’s no better feeling to me than to give back and make someone’s day, especially the kids in the city I grew up in.”

MJ Rice has been dominant all season for the Crew.

Rice sponsored a family for Christmas then went to his younger brother’s daycare and handed out toys to the kids.

“I think the best part was going shopping for the toys,” said Rice, who scored 17 points to lead Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) past Ridge View (Columbia, S.C.) 63-42 in the Chick-fil-A Classic quarterfinals on Tuesday. “It was important for me to just do it myself for my community.”

Rice’s goals of NBA stardom aren’t atypical of most elite players; the difference comes when asked about his post-achievement plans.

“Most guys just think about how making it to the NBA will get them everything they want,” Rice said. “I want to help other people too. I’m just wired that way. Being able to do a toy drive was just the beginning for what I want to do down the line.”

In the meantime, Rice’s plans are threefold: Win the Chick-fil-A Classic, win GEICO Nationals and win a national title for the Jayhawks.

“I’m mentally locked in the getting it all done,” Rice said. “This whole year I’ve grown a lot mentally and because of that my game has grown and matured a lot too. I’m trying to take that focus to another level every day.” 

