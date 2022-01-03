Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Former OU QB Trevor Knight Offers Advice for Caleb Williams Entering Transfer Portal

Author:

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams sent shockwaves through college football on Monday when he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. While Williams, who was named second-team All-Big 12, said that a return to the Sooners is "definitely" an option, a change in schools would be a major domino to fall for the 2022 season and beyond.

Shortly after his announcement, Williams received a public word of caution from a former player who's been in a similar position: former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight.

Knight was a part-time starter as a freshman in 2013 and burst onto the scene by leading the Sooners to a 45–31 win over No. 3 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. He played two more seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Texas A&M for his senior season.

Knight, who spent time on NFL practice squads and also played in the AAF in 2019, urged Williams to stay at Oklahoma and described transferring schools mid-career as, "not a walk in the park."

SI Recommends

Williams appeared in 11 games for Oklahoma last season, throwing for 1,916 yards with 27 total touchdowns. He replaced Spencer Rattler against Texas in October, adding a pair of touchdown passes as the Sooners pulled off a 55–48 comeback victory. In an Alamo Bowl win over Oregon on Dec. 29, Williams threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma finished 11–2 in 2021. Rattler entered the transfer portal in November before committing to South Carolina on Dec. 13. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Oklahoma Sooners, head over to All Sooners.

YOU MAY LIKE

hammon
WNBA

Becky Hammon Explains Why She Left the NBA for the WNBA

The former Spurs assistant was introduced as the new coach of the Las Vegas Aces on Monday.

Kylian-Mbappe-PSG-Hat-Trick
Soccer

Mbappé Opens 2022 With an 18-Minute Hat Trick

Kylian Mbappé scored three goals in the second half to send PSG to the Coupe de France round of 16.

derrick-henry-titans
NFL

Report: Henry Could Come Off IR Before Week 18

Tennessee's star running back should be ready to go for the postseason.

Austin Ekeler runs for a touchdown in Chargers vs. Raiders.
Extra Mustard

Raiders vs. Chargers Flex Could Have Weird Implications

Because of how Week 18 shakes out, both teams could be incentivized to tie.

Caleb Williams with the Sooners.
College Football

OU Issues Statement After Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Williams has not ruled out staying with Oklahoma.

Caleb Williams passes during the Alamo Bowl
College Football

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams to Enter Transfer Portal

The Sooners could see another major departure from the program in 2022.

joe-burrow1
NFL

Update Given on Joe Burrow Knee Injury vs. Chiefs

The Bengals quarterback left the game for the final two snaps before the game-winning field goal.

Jalen Hurts
NFL

New Video Shows Just How Close Eagles' Hurts Was to Getting Hit By Collapsing Stands

He was almost struck by the collapsing railing and the fans that fell.