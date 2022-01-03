Former OU QB Trevor Knight Offers Advice for Caleb Williams Entering Transfer Portal

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams sent shockwaves through college football on Monday when he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. While Williams, who was named second-team All-Big 12, said that a return to the Sooners is "definitely" an option, a change in schools would be a major domino to fall for the 2022 season and beyond.

Shortly after his announcement, Williams received a public word of caution from a former player who's been in a similar position: former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight.

Knight was a part-tim e starter as a freshman in 2013 and burst onto the scene by leading the Sooners to a 45–31 win over No. 3 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. He played two more seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Texas A&M for his senior season.

Knight, who spent time on NFL practice squads and also played in the AAF in 2019, urged Williams to stay at Oklahoma and described transferring schools mid-career as, "not a walk in the park."

Williams appeared in 11 games for Oklahoma last season, throwing for 1,916 yards with 27 total touchdowns. He replaced Spencer Rattler against Texas in October, adding a pair of touchdown passes as the Sooners pulled off a 55–48 comeback victory. In an Alamo Bowl win over Oregon on Dec. 29, Williams threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma finished 11–2 in 2021. Rattler entered the transfer portal in November before committing to South Carolina on Dec. 13.

