January 4, 2022
NCAAF
Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray Tells Dillon Gabriel ‘It's a Privilege’ to Play QB at Oklahoma

Oklahoma has produced a stream of prolific quarterbacks within the last two decades. In a program tied with Notre Dame and Ohio State for the most Heisman Trophy winners with seven, four of Oklahoma's recipients are quarterbacks in Jason White (‘03), Sam Bradford (‘08), Baker Mayfield (‘17) and Kyler Murray (‘18).

The Sooners almost had a fifth Heisman recipient in former Oklahoma (and current Eagles) quarterback Jalen Hurts in ‘19, but he finished second in voting behind former LSU standout and Bengals star Joe Burrow.

With eons of passing yards, touchdowns and records for total offense already written in the program's history book, UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel will look to add to it after announcing Monday that he is joining the Sooners’ program.

Gabriel has big shoes to fill in Norman given the program's history. Murray made sure Gabriel knew as such on Twitter.

“A privilege to play the position at OU…Embrace it & let’s get it,” Murray tweeted

 Gabriel made himself a household name at UCF in four seasons with the Knights. He tallied 70 touchdowns with UCF, including 32 in the ‘20 season and 29 in the ‘19 season when the Knights finished 10-3. 

Gabriel initially announced he was transferring to UCLA in mid-December. He opted to join Oklahoma following Caleb Williams's decision to enter the transfer portal.

