Here Are the 2022 Schedules for Alabama, Georgia As They Look to Return to Playoff

It's not even 24 hours since Georgia defeated Alabama in a 33–18 win to win their first national title since 1980, but it's never too early to start looking toward next season.

The SEC rivals met twice last season in the SEC championship and the CFP national championship after facing a pair of daunting conference schedules. And next season's schedule doesn't look to let up on the SEC giants.

Both teams open the 2022 season Sept. 3 as Georgia faces Oregon in Atlanta and Alabama battles Mountain West champion Utah State. They also share four opponents on their conference schedule: Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Auburn.

However, when it comes to strength of schedule, Alabama may have a slightly more difficult outlook. Each team will face three teams in Pat Forde's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022, but Alabama will face Texas A&M (No. 6), Arkansas (No. 14) and Tennessee (no. 16), while Georgia will face Tennessee, Kentucky (No. 21) and Oregon (No. 21)

In terms of standout quarterbacks, Heisman winner Bryce Young and former walk-on-turned star Stetson Bennett are both eligible to return next season.

Here are the teams' respective schedules for 2022.

2022 Georgia Schedule

Sept. 3: vs. Oregon (Atlanta)

Sept. 10: vs. Samford

Sept. 17: at South Carolina

Sept. 24: vs. Kent State

Oct. 1: at Missouri

Oct. 8: vs. Auburn

Oct. 15: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 22: Bye

Oct. 29: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 5: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 12: at Mississippi State

Nov. 19: at Kentucky

Nov. 26: vs. Georgia Tech

2022 Alabama Schedule

Sept. 3: vs. Utah State

Sept. 10: at Texas

Sept. 17: vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 24: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 1: at Arkansas

Oct. 8: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 15: at Tennessee

Oct. 22: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 29: Bye

Nov. 5: at LSU

Nov. 12: at Ole Miss

Nov. 19: vs. Austin Peay

Nov. 26: vs. Auburn

