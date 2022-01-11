Was the CFP national title game too much for the bulldog? It appeared so when Uga was caught taking a snooze.

The College Football Playoff national title game between Alabama and Georgia had everything college football fans could want: pageantry, a clash between two SEC rivals ... and a sleepy bulldog.

That's right, Georgia's most famous bulldog, Uga, was on hand for the festivities Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, like he is for every Georgia football game.

But was it all too much for Uga? It appeared to be by the second quarter, as ESPN's broadcast showed the doggo catching a snooze in some comfy confines. The smush was real, and the Interwebs couldn't help but buy in.

Here are a few of our favorite reactions:

Who's the better lookin' dog?

There was a bit of a pregame stare-down after ESPN analyst Lee Corso picked Georgia to win it all.



Woof!

