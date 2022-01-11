Skip to main content
Lee Corso Makes Final GameDay Headgear Pick of the Season

The winding path of the 2021-22 college football season reaches its end point in Indianapolis, with another all-SEC national championship game between Alabama and Georgia. The finale wouldn't be complete without that most sacred of traditions: Lee Corso's headgear pick.

Corso made his final prediction of the season on ESPN's College GameDay pregame show, as the crew broadcast from Lucas Oil Stadium. With Georgia's 41-27 loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game still fresh in everyone's minds, who would Coach tab in the rematch?

In typical Corso fashion, the charisma machine pulled a misdirection, listing all of Alabama's perceived advantages before donning the Georgia mascot's headgear, with the live mascot Uga by his side.

"All Alabama has got going for them in this game—they've got the best college coach of all time. Alabama on offense, all they've got is Bryce Young, the Heisman Trophy winner. And Alabama, all they've got on defense is Will Anderson, the best player. And Alabama beat (Georgia) 37 days ago by 17 points," Corso said. "Poor old Georgia—all they've got is a bunch of hungry dogs. I'm going Uga!"

The pick is actually a reversal from the SEC title game, where Corso picked the Tide to upset then-undefeated Georgia. If it turns out that Corso actually has the right instincts when it comes to this matchup, the Bulldogs will be dancing in Indianapolis after their first national title in 41 years.

