Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Breaking: Mike Krzyzewski To Miss Wednesday's Duke at Wake Forest Game

For the second-straight year, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss a regular season game due to illness. Blue Devils fans will get a sneak preview of the Jon Scheyer era, as the team's associate head coach will lead the team against the Demon Deacons on Wednesday night.

Duke announced that Coach K is out with a “non-COVID related virus," on Wednesday afternoon. 

Krzyzewski missed the team's game against Boston College last January due to COVID-19 exposure. Scheyer, who was announced as the program's next head coach during the 2021 offseason, coached the team to an 83–82 victory.

SI Recommends

In his final season as Duke coach, Krzyzewski has his team at 12–2 and ranked No. 8 in the latest AP poll. The team is coming off of its first ACC loss, an upset against Miami in the final moments of a 76-74 defeat.

Duke and Wake Forest (13–3) tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. 

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Big Ten logo on a football field
College Football

Big Ten Officially Announces 2022 Football Schedule

Nebraska and Northwestern will square off in the first Big Ten game of 2022 on Aug. 27.f

nfl-deshaun-watson-brian-flores-fired-dolphins-trade
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Does Flores’s Firing Impact Deshaun Watson?

Why the star quarterback will likely reassess the whole market before deciding what to do with his no-trade clause. Plus, more of your questions.

golf
Golf

PGA Names 22 Players Committed to New Netflix Series

The documentary series will provide a behind-the-scenes look at all four major championships.

jon-lester-chicago-cubs
MLB

Jon Lester’s Epic Baseball Story Comes to an End

Few pitchers get to impact MLB history the way the former Red Sox and Cubs ace did.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) drives through the Buffalo Bills for his third touchdown of the day during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
Play
Betting

Wild-Card Weekend Betting Preview and Best Bet: Patriots-Bills

Analysis and a best bet for Saturday's Wild-Card matchup between the Bills and Patriots. Which team will triumph in the rubber match?

Ronald jones
NFL

Two Bucs Offensive Players Are Doubtful for Wild-Card Game

Tampa Bay could be without two playmakers on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.
Play
Betting

Wild-Card Weekend Betting Preview and Best Bet: Raiders-Bengals

Analysis and a best bet for Saturday's Wild-Card matchup featuring the AFC North champion Bengals hosting the Raiders.

Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets.
NBA

Nets Could Choose to Play Irving in Home Games

Brooklyn could play the star point guard at home games even if he's unvaccinated, though the move would cost the Nets in fines.