Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
SI99 NBA PLAYER COMPS
SI99 NBA PLAYER COMPS

Spalding Hoophall Classic’s Five Most Intriguing Matchups

The Hoophall Classic is flooded with matchups between SI99 prospects.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the Spalding Hoophall Classic will once again serve as the meeting place for multiple SI99 prospects to duke it out from Jan. 13-17.

From a clash of dominant point guards to Montverde-IMG II, must-see matchups abound.

Here are the five most intriguing matchups in the loaded field.

SI99 Hoops 2022

Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Dereck Lively (Westtown School) vs. Mikey Williams (Vertical Academy)

No, Lively, a 7’0” center, and Williams, a 6’2” scoring guard, won’t go head-to-head, but when the top player in the SI99 (Lively) faces off with the most famous high school athlete in the country (Williams), it’s noteworthy. Be clear, Williams, who inked an endorsement deal with Puma and has 3.5 million Instagram followers, is far from just hype and more than capable of dominating a game with his special blend of three-level scoring ability and elite athleticism. Lively, a Duke signee, is an all-everything athlete who dominates both ends of the floor. Simply put, this game is a highlight videographers dream.

Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Keyonte George (IMG Academy) vs. Kylan Boswell (AZ Compass Prep)

This game highlights a matchup of two of the most physical and versatile lead guards in the country. Both play with palpable energy and dominate the game in multiple ways. Boswell, a junior, led Team Why Not to the E16 Peach Jam title last summer, and George, a Baylor signee, dominated the adidas 3SSB all summer. This matchup will also feature key matchups between IMG’s Jarace Walker and Compass Prep’s Mookie Cook.

SI Recommends

RELATED: 2022 SI99 Basketball Rankings

Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

DJ Wagner (Camden) vs. Marvel Allen (Calvary Christian)

Wagner is widely regarded as the top player in the 2023 class, while Allen is a consensus top 15 player in the same class. Both are speedy floor generals with slippery maneuvering, three-level scoring ability and elite playmaking ability. Both play with an immeasurable level of confidence and will undoubtedly go at each other from the opening tip.

Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

No. 4 Montverde Academy vs. No. 2 IMG Academy

The Battle for Florida was an instant classic last month when Keyonte George’s last second layup sealed the Eagles’ fate 65-64 on their homecourt. Expect Montverde to be looking for payback in this clash of the titans where elite matchups abound from Jaden Bradley vs. Skyy Clark to Dariq Whitehead vs. Keyonte George to Jarace Walker vs. Dillon Mitchell.

Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

MJ Rice (Prolific Prep) vs. Jordan Walsh (Link Prep)

Walsh, an Arkansas signee, and Link drew first blood back in November, a 55-48 win over Rice, a Kansas signee, and Prolific, but Rice, who is ranked No. 7 overall in the SI99, is coming off an MVP performance at the Chick-fil-A Classic and has consistently elevated his game all season. Rice’s skilled-bully ball style could give Walsh fits, but the future Razorback’s gift is his ability to impact the game in multiple ways on both ends of the floor. Expect a “take no prisoners” matchup to cap off the Hoophall Classic.

YOU MAY LIKE

kyrie-irving-nets
NBA

Report: Nets Optimistic Irving Can Become Full-Time Player

Irving returned to Brooklyn's lineup on Jan. 5.

Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum.
Play
Betting

NBA SO/UP Bets and Analysis: Warriors-Bucks and Timberwolves-Grizzlies

Golden State travels east to take on Milwaukee and Minnesota heads south to try to cool off red-hot Memphis.

Photo of Josh Allen juxtaposed with a photo of Viagra pills
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN’s Bart Scott Tells Josh Allen to Take Viagra

Scott says 'a lot of NFL players take Viagra' for a specific reason.

xander-bogaerts
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Boston Red Sox Team Outlook

Player profiles, stats and analysis for Boston Red Sox hitters and pitchers.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson celebrates his 1,800th career three-point basket during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center.
NBA

The Fire That Burns Inside Klay Thompson

Why the Warriors star is so essential, so valued and so adored across the NBA.

dale-earnhardt-jr-daytona
Racing

Earnhardt Asked About Racing Return After Daytona Testing

Earnhardt said Tuesday he is “excited to get more time behind the wheel of this new car.”

USATSI_13930752
MMA

Why Kattar and Chikadze Can't Afford a Loss at UFC Vegas 46

Saturday's main event headliners face off needing a victory to maintain elite status in the featherweight division and continue their championship aspirations

Football with NFL logo
NFL

Report: Vikings Request to Interview Eagles' Catherine Raîche for GM

It is believed to be the first general manager request for a woman in NFL history.