Report: Former TCU Coach Gary Patterson to Join Texas Staff

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson will be joining Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's staff in an off-field role as special assistant to the head coach, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Patterson was spotted sitting with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte on Tuesday as the Longhorns hosted Patterson's former school on the hardwood.

The Austin American-Stateman's Brian Davis first reported on Tuesday that Patterson was expected to join the Longhorns program.

Texas will bring in Patterson following the coach's two-decade stint with the Horned Frogs. Patterson posted a 181–79 record with TCU from 2000–21, tallying 10-plus wins 11 times. He was named AP Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2014, and he won the Rose Bowl in 2010 after a 13–0 season.

In November, Patterson left the program after 24 years—21 as the head coach—when the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Patterson was 3–5 through eight games this past season. TCU has gone just 16–18 in its last three years.

The Longhorns finished 5–7 in Sarkisian's first season in 2021, allowing 30 or more points in eight of 12 games. They have won 10 games just once in the last 12 seasons, with Sarkisian marking the program's third coach since the end of the Mack Brown era.

More College Football Coverage:

For more coverage of the Longhorns, visit Longhorns Country