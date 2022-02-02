National Signing Day Central: Live Updates on the Future of College Football

The final pieces of select college football rosters ahead of the 2022 season will officially come together on Wednesday as the traditional signing period kicks off.

National Signing Day will help determine the No. 1 recruiting class, after Texas A&M claimed the title following its recruiting run in the December Early Signing Period, and help to better understand the type of talent being added to rebuilding rosters from coast to coast. January provided an open contact period for the better part of the month, so senior prospects have been able to take official visits and coaches have been able to hit the road to see top targets in person both at their school as well as in the home.

It means the outlook of many individual recruitments has included considerable change over the last two-plus weeks as the final pitches were made, including coaches traveling by helicopter between stops, midnight visits and of course LSU's Brian Kelly capturing attention for his choices on a moving platform.

Select coaching staffs have all but wrapped up their classes and have turned the page to the transfer portal or even the class of 2023. In Jim Harbaugh's case, perhaps creating one last major carousel move with multiple NFL teams interested and an interview with the Minnesota Vikings scheduled for the day his college competition will add talent.

In addition to dozens of recruits who did not sign in December for various reasons, many citing the droves of changes among head coaching positions and respective staffs, five of the six undecided SI99 recruits will come off the board today including the nation's top-ranked defensive recruit in Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace pass rusher Shemar Stewart. The No. 3 overall recruit will make his pick between local Miami and SEC programs Texas A&M and Georgia in the early afternoon.

Sports Illustrated will track the biggest recruiting news all in one place while each signature allows for the class of 2022 takes shape. We will update this live blog throughout Wednesday with recruiting scoop, breaking news, analysis and more en route to crowning a recruiting national champion this evening.

(All times eastern)

--

7:00 am -The first big decision we're tracking, from a chronological perspective, is that of Christen Miller. The Peach State defensive lineman was one of the biggest risers in the SI99 rankings release in January, and he'll be picking between Georgia, Miami, Oregon and Florida A&M. Oregon and Miami each made him think twice but we believe the national champs pick up SI99 recruit No. 11 today.

6:35 am - The recruit with the most intrigue around his decision is Harold Perkins. The SI99 linebacker out of Texas was once a pledge to A&M, but has since been impressed by official visits to Florida and LSU -- not to mention some Jackson State smoke late last week. The sense is that Deion Sanders may pull a big stunner like he did in December in landing the nation's top overall recruit.

6:00 am - Overnight chatter has some of these decisions coming down to the wire. Most prospects are more narrow than their public options suggest, but several remain unsettled with just hours between making the final decision and locking it in with a National Letter of Intent. Among the closest battles are Shemar Stewart (between A&M and Miami), Caden Story (Clemson and Florida), Andrew Paul (Clemson and Georgia) and Trevonte' Citizen (LSU and Florida).