Syracuse Center Jesse Edwards Will Miss Remainder of Season With Wrist Injury

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards will miss the remainder of the year after suffering a fractured left wrist. He suffered the injury during the team's Tuesday win over Boston College, per The Post-Standard.

According to coach Jim Boeheim, the injury occurred late in Tuesday's game, just before Edwards fouled out. While Edwards and the program have not yet determined whether he will have surgery, he will be out for the rest of Syracuse's season.

“I feel bad for him. He’s made such great strides this year and has worked hard,” Boeheim said of Edwards' injury. “It’s just a freak play. He just fell down and landed awkwardly. I feel bad for him. Everybody’s going to have to do a little bit more.”

Edwards was a candidate for the ACC’s Most Improved Player award, along with other All-ACC accolades. Through his first two collegiate seasons, the Amsterdam native averaged just 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, playing less than eight minutes per outing. In 2021–22, Edwards emerged as a starter tis season, playing over 27 minutes per game and averaging 12 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. He ranked in the top 20 in both shooting percentage (69.1%) and blocks nationally.

Sophomore Frank Anselem will likely fill the lion's share of Edwards' minutes. He is averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in just under 10 minutes per game for the Orange this season. Veteran Bourama Sidibe–a former starter who has been plagued by injury issues of his own in recent years–and sophomore John Bol Ajak are also options in the middle of Boeheim's zone, though both have played sparingly this season.

After falling to 9–11 with an upset loss to Pitt on Jan. 25, Syracuse has rebounded to win four straight games, moving its record to 13–11 (7–6) on the season. The Orange currently sit seventh in the ACC.

Without Edwards, Syracuse will return to play on Saturday with a trip to Virginia Tech. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET.

For more Syracuse Orange coverage, head over to All Syracuse.

