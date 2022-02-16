Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ohio State AD Addresses Future Prospect of Hosting a Playoff Game, Suggests Off-Site Location

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith addressed the future possibility of his school hosting a playoff game on the university’s Columbus campus, saying Wednesday that he would instead recommend it be played off-site. 

As Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported in November, as part of one proposal in which the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams, first-round postseason games would take place on the campuses of the higher seeds. But, as SI reported, host schools, especially those located in northern climates, could have the flexibility to move a game to a regionally located indoor stadium of their choice.

Smith said Wednesday that the cold weather and potentially sloppy field could make the Buckeyes instead seek to host a possible playoff game at Detroit’s Ford Field, Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium and Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

Per BuckeyesNow, Smith said, “While it would be difficult to take it away from the ‘Shoe, it’s the right thing to do for the players.”

SI Recommends

He added that he would be surprised if the CFB doesn’t expand to 12 teams. Nevertheless, the timeline for expansion remains unclear. 

As Dellenger wrote in January, “The commissioners agree: Everyone wants expansion. However, there is no unanimity on the format or agreement on the timing.”

Ohio State has made four playoff appearances since the format was enacted in 2014. While it failed to make the College Football Playoff last season, it finished ’21 with an 11–2 record and the No. 6 ranking in the final AP poll. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Celtics star Kevin Garnett with teammates Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen.
Extra Mustard

Viral Kevin Garnett ‘Quote’ on Social Media is Fake

A Twitter prankster got picked up by Twitter’s trending topics for a fake quote, in which Garnett calls out modern NBA stars.

lewis-hamilton-f1
Racing

Netflix, F1 Announce Season 4 Release Date of ’Drive to Survive‘

The 2021 season featured McLaren taking the only one-two finish and a grueling 22-race title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Closeup of Cody Rhodes at an AEW event
Play
Wrestling

Sources: Cody Rhodes Likely to Return to WWE

Losing control over booking decisions was a key factor in him leaving AEW, sources say.

Memphis's Tyler Harris dribbles vs. Cincinnati
College Basketball

As Memphis Figures Things Out, the Bates Situation Looms

The once-spiraling Tigers have won six straight, but the success has largely come without their most-hyped freshman.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is slow to his feet after being sacked in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium
NFL

Joe Burrow Played Through MCL Sprain in Super Bowl

Coach Zac Taylor met with the media on Wednesday and gave more context to the quarterback’s knee injury suffered in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks into a microphone.
NBA

Adam Silver Comments on ‘Oddity’ of NYC Vaccine Mandate

The NBA commissioner said he finds the mandate weird since it impacts only home players, not away players.

Deshaun Watson makes a call at the line during a Texans game against the Buccaneers.
Play
NFL

Report: Deshaun Watson Has Two Teams on His Radar

The Texans’ quarterback did not play in 2021, as he faces extensive legal trouble—22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complaints.

madison bumgarner
Play
Fantasy

Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen Must Rebound If Diamondbacks Are to Contend

Fantasy outlook, stats and analysis for 2022 Arizona Diamondbacks hitters and pitchers.