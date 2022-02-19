Report: Five Playoff Contenders Interested in Signing Goran Dragić

Goran Dragić already has plenty of interest on the open market after reaching a buyout with the Spurs.

Marc Stein reports the Warriors, Bucks, Bulls, Nets and Clippers are all among the teams that want to sign the veteran point guard.

All five of those teams are currently in playoff position and would give Dragić a chance to make a deep playoff run this year.

Additionally, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski named the Lakers as another possibility last week.

Dragić was part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade to the Heat during the offseason. He had only played five games for Toronto when the Raptors decided early in the season to play younger players instead.

A month later, Dragić left the team due to “personal reasons,” and didn’t return to the team again.

At the trade deadline, the Raptors traded Dragić to the Spurs along with a first-round pick for Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks and a second-round pick. However, Dragić’s stay in San Antonio didn’t last long as he and the team agreed to a buyout just five days after the deadline.

Dragić is one of the biggest names on the buyout market. In his 14-year career, he has averaged 13.9 points and 4.8 assists per game, and was named as an All-NBA third team player in 2014 and an All-Star in 2018. He has only appeared in the playoffs five times, but has done so four times since 2016 with the Heat.

