Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Big Ten Announces Punishments for Juwan Howard, Greg Gard After Melee

The Big Ten announced its disciplinary actions following Sunday's ugly scene after Wisconsin's win over Michigan, in which Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard took a swing at a Wisconsin assistant. The punishments involve a five-game suspension for Howard and a $10,000 fine for Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.

Michigan forwards Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II, along with Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath, were each suspended for one game. Howard was also fined $40,000.

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”

SI Recommends

The altercation ensued after Sunday’s game because Howard was upset with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout in the game's final seconds with a large lead. During the handshake line, Howard can be seen poking Gard in the chest and Gard appeared to grab Howard by the shirt. An ugly scene followed where coaches and players had to be restrained.

Gard later explained that he called the timeout to reset the clock so that his team could get across half court without getting a violation. He also said that Howard told him “I’ll remember that,” before he poked him. Howard initially explained that he was protecting himself when a coach put hands on him, but issued an apology Monday and said ”No excuses!” after his punishment was handed down.

More College Basketball:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce during the 2022 All-Star weekend.
NBA

Celtics Big Three Show Solidarity After Allen's Perceived Snub

Garnett has not been shy about not liking Allen’s decision to leave the Celtics for the Heat.

By Joseph Salvador
Juwan Howard coaching the Wolverines.
College Basketball

Juwan Howard Suspended For Last Five Games of Season

He was also fined $40,000.

By Joseph Salvador
Empty seats are seen on the first day of Major League Baseball lockout at Wrigley Field.
MLB

Reports: MLB Makes New CBA Offer in First of Daily Meetings

The MLBPA is reportedly expected to counter on Tuesday.

By Zach Koons
2020-nfl-combine-how-2021-offseason-will-be-different
NFL

Very Few Players Should Ever Attend the NFL Combine

NFL draft prospects threatened to boycott the scouting combine due to its restrictive bubble. They and future players should consider refusing to go at all.

By Conor Orr
Sep 24, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller (21) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Play
MLB

Andrew Miller Explains Key Issues for Union in MLB Lockout

The veteran reliever talked about how baseball got here, the stakes of the negotiations and why all of this matters.

By Emma Baccellieri
Trainer Bob Baffert holds Medina Spirit the morning after winning his seventh Kentucky Derby with the horse. One week later it was announced that Medina Spirit tested positive for an abundance of an anti-inflammatory drug following the race.
Horse Racing

Medina Spirit Stripped of Derby Title, Bob Baffert Suspended

The 2021 Kentucky Derby winner lost his crown after testing positive for a banned substance following the race.

By Zach Koons
Michael Jordan during the 2022 All-Star weekend.
Extra Mustard

MJ, Magic Share Viral Moment During All-Star Weekend

The pair have long been retired, but their rivalry carries on to this day.

By Joseph Salvador
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban leads his players on to the field before the 2022 CFP college football national championship game.
Extra Mustard

Nick Saban Shoots Down Retirement Talk: ‘Retire From What?’

The Alabama coach said that new challenges in college football keep him motivated.

By Zach Koons