The Big Ten announced its disciplinary actions following Sunday's ugly scene after Wisconsin's win over Michigan, in which Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard took a swing at a Wisconsin assistant. The punishments involve a five-game suspension for Howard and a $10,000 fine for Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.

Michigan forwards Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II, along with Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath, were each suspended for one game. Howard was also fined $40,000.

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”



The altercation ensued after Sunday’s game because Howard was upset with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout in the game's final seconds with a large lead. During the handshake line, Howard can be seen poking Gard in the chest and Gard appeared to grab Howard by the shirt. An ugly scene followed where coaches and players had to be restrained.

Gard later explained that he called the timeout to reset the clock so that his team could get across half court without getting a violation. He also said that Howard told him “I’ll remember that,” before he poked him. Howard initially explained that he was protecting himself when a coach put hands on him, but issued an apology Monday and said ”No excuses!” after his punishment was handed down.

