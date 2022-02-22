Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Juwan Howard Issues Apology After Postgame Altercation With Wisconsin

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized for his actions in Sunday‘s postgame handshake line in a statement on Monday.

The apology comes after Howard swung at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft during a scuffle that broke out following his team‘s loss to Wisconsin. The Wolverines coach expressed regret for both his actions and words during the incident.

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry,” Howard said, per The Athletic's Brendan Quinn. “I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin‘s Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too.

“Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!”

The Big Ten suspended Howard for the rest of the regular season on Monday, which will cause him to miss a total of five games. He was also fined $40,000.

SI Recommends

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement Monday. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”

The altercation began after Sunday’s game because Howard was upset with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout in the final seconds with the Badgers comfortably in the lead. During the handshake line, Howard was seen poking Gard in the chest and Gard appeared to grab Howard by the shirt. Eventually, the incident escalated and both coaches and players had to be restrained.

During the scuffle, Howard swung at Krabbenhoft.

Gard later explained that he had called the timeout to reset the clock so that his team could get across half court without getting a violation. He also said that Howard told him “I’ll remember that,” before he poked him. Howard explained during his postgame press conference that he was aiming to protect himself as a result of another coach putting their hands on him. 

The Big Ten announced additional punishments for Gard and players involved in the altercation. Michigan forwards Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate will be suspended one game. Gard was dealt a $10,000 fine and Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath was suspended one game.

More College Basketball Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris speaks during Super Bowl LVI championship rally; Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) participates in training camp.
NFL

MAQB: Raheem Morris Primed to Be Hired in Next Head Coaching Cycle

The Rams defensive coordinator checks a lot of boxes in what teams look for in head coaches. Plus, the unclear future of the NFL combine, Jacksonville’s interesting choice to make with Travis Etienne, and more.

By Albert Breer
USATSI_17667048
College Basketball

Now, Juwan Howard Needs To Be a Better Leader

The Michigan coach is emerging from Sunday's incident at Wisconsin with his job, and a chance to do better.

By Pat Forde
beijing olympics (1)
Olympics

Winter Olympics Deliver Smallest Viewing Audience Ever

This year’s ratings saw a sizable drop from the 2018 Winter Games, along with 2021’s Tokyo Games.

By Nick Selbe
A view of the NFL Scouting Combine logo on a backdrop.
NFL

Reports: NFL Backtracks on Scouting Combine Bubble

Agents representing over 150 draft prospects had reportedly started to organize a boycott of the event.

By Zach Koons
michigan wisconsin
College Basketball

Big Ten Announces Punishments After Michigan-Wisconsin Melee

The conference laid down disciplinary actions for Juwan Howard, Greg Gard and three players after Sunday's incident.

By Nick Selbe
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce during the 2022 All-Star weekend.
NBA

Celtics Big Three Show Solidarity After Allen's Perceived Snub

Garnett has not been shy about not liking Allen’s decision to leave the Celtics for the Heat.

By Joseph Salvador
Juwan Howard coaching the Wolverines.
College Basketball

Juwan Howard Suspended For Last Five Games of Season

He was also fined $40,000.

By Joseph Salvador
Empty seats are seen on the first day of Major League Baseball lockout at Wrigley Field.
MLB

Reports: MLB Makes New CBA Offer in First of Daily Meetings

The MLBPA is reportedly expected to counter on Tuesday.

By Zach Koons