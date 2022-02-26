Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Grambling State's Hire of Art Briles Still Faces Challenges

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

When news surfaced that Grambling State's football program hired former Baylor head coach Art Briles as its new offensive coordinator, it sent shockwaves around the college football community, and led to public frustration from legendary GSU player and coach Doug Williams.

However, according to the Monroe News-Star, there are several hurdles remaining before Briles can be approved for the position. As of Friday, GSU had not notified the University of Louisiana System that it planned to hire Briles. 

When the university does so, Briles will need a majority vote on the 16-member board to nail down his hiring to the staff of first-year GSU football coach Hue Jackson. The board will not convene again until April 28, according to the Star.

Within the last five years, the board has not denied a football coach's contract or terms sheet. However, with the controversy surrounding Briles, it is expected that the board will examine the hire closely. 

Johnson: Grambling State’s Message Is Loud and Clear With Its Hiring of Art Briles

Per the Star, the UL System has magnified its stance on ensuring employees to reveal accusations of sexual misconduct in a prompt manner. Depending on how the board observes Briles’s past will determine if he will be able to coach the Tigers’ offense next season. 

SI Recommends

Briles can be approved by the UL System in one of two ways. Either option, however, will still require a vote from the board. One option includes the program agreeing to a contract and presenting Briles’s deal for approval to the System’s Athletics Committee and then a vote from the board.

“The individual contract will be on our athletics committee agenda and the board will vote individually on that contract,” said Cami Geisman, vice president of external affairs and chief of staff for the UL System.

The second option would call for GSU to hire Briles in an “at-will’ capacity. If that happens, the board would “vote on the process used to hire the person and not the individual contract.”

In 2016, Briles was fired from Baylor after an extensive scandal that revealed Briles and administrators at the university had ignored dozens of sexual assault allegations. He has not coached a college football program since being fired from Baylor

According to the 2017 lawsuit filed by a former Baylor student, there were more than 50 acts of rape committed by 31 different players at Briles's former program between 2011 and 2014, including five gang rapes. The law firm hired by Baylor to investigate the allegations revealed that the football program and the athletic department failed to “identify and respond to a pattern of sexual violence by a football player.”

Meanwhile, Briles could begin coaching at GSU as it is not uncommon for university employees to start working before the UL grants approval of a hire. The Tigers will begin spring practices on March 4. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more Grambling State coverage, go to HBCU Legends

YOU MAY LIKE

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.
Soccer

Chelsea’s Abramovich Hands Over ‘Stewardship’ of Club

The owner said that he plans to give the ”stewardship and care” of the club to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation for the time being.

By Zach Koons
Michigan State's Gabe Brown shoots as Purdue's Mason Gillis defends during the first half Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Breslin Center in East Lansing.
College Basketball

Michigan State Upsets No. 4 Purdue in East Lansing

After losing five of the last six games, the Spartans pulled off an impressive upset in front of their home crowd over the Boilermakers.

By Mike McDaniel
Kevin Durant
NBA

Steve Nash Says Kevin Durant ‘Closer’ to Returning from Injury

Durant has missed 18 games with a right left sprain and hasn't played since mid-January.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari
Extra Mustard

Arkansas Fans ‘Call the Hogs’ While Calipari Eats Dinner

Calipari was enjoying dinner in Fayetteville ahead of Kentucky’s game against Arkansas when fans “called the hogs.”

By Madison Williams
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky
NBA

Report: Tomáš Satoranský Set to Return to Wizards

The point guard was originally drafted by Washington in 2012.

By Madison Williams
Pete Weber's infamous viral celebration.
Extra Mustard

Saturday Marks 10 Years Since Iconic Pete Weber Video

Saturday makes it a decade since the PBA Tour great's iconic championship reaction.

By Mike McDaniel
markelle-fultz-orlando-magic-big-question
NBA

Markelle Fultz Will Return to Magic Lineup Against Pacers

Fultz has not played in an NBA game since Jan. 6, 2021, when he tore the ACL in his left knee.

By Wilton Jackson
Former Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans drives to the basket.
NBA

Report: Tyreke Evans to Work Out With Bucks After Reinstatement

The former Rookie of the Year was reinstated by the NBA earlier this month after almost three years out of the league.

By Zach Koons