Stanford women’s basketball wore soccer shirts during warmups before its game against Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament to honor Katie Meyer, the former Cardinal goalkeeper who died earlier this week. She was 22.

The university announced the death of Meyer in a statement on Wednesday but did not release a cause of death. As students and the university mourn the death of Meyer, the university has offered counseling services to students who lived in Meyer’s residence hall and to Stanford athletes.

Meyer played an integral role in helping the Stanford women’s soccer team in its 2019 championship run. As the team’s goalkeeper, she recorded to critical saves in the championship game against North Carolina that went into penalty kicks.

