No. 3 NC State took down surprise finalist Miami to earn the ACC tournament championship on Sunday afternoon. The Wolfpack were already the regular season champions in the ACC, finishing the season with a 27—3 record and 17—1 mark in conference play.

Sunday’s victory concludes a third-straight ACC tournament championship for ACC. 2022 is NC State's first year to win the tournament as a No. 1 seed.

Star center Elissa Cunane led the way for the Wolfpack, scoring 17 points and eight rebounds in the championship as she earned ACC tournament MVP. Cunane averaged 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

NC State’s season only included three losses, all coming to ranked opponents. The Wolfpack also won 10 straight games and 19 of their last 20 through the ACC championship.

The victory likely secures NC State a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, with No. 4 Louisville having lost to Miami on Friday. Other teams with a chance to earn a No. 1 seed are No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Stanford, both of which are playing in their conference championship Sunday. No. 7 UConn is also still playing in its conference tournament, while No. 5 Baylor is the top seed in the Big 12 tournament starting next week.

With the ACC wrapped up, NC State will now wait to see where they are in the bracket. The Women’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show will occur Sunday, March 13 at 8 pm ET on ESPN.

