Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

NC State Beats Miami to Win ACC Tournament, Secure Likely No. 1 Seed

No. 3 NC State took down surprise finalist Miami to earn the ACC tournament championship on Sunday afternoon. The Wolfpack were already the regular season champions in the ACC, finishing the season with a 27—3 record and 17—1 mark in conference play.

Sunday’s victory concludes a third-straight ACC tournament championship for ACC. 2022 is NC State's first year to win the tournament as a No. 1 seed.

Star center Elissa Cunane led the way for the Wolfpack, scoring 17 points and eight rebounds in the championship as she earned ACC tournament MVP. Cunane averaged 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

SI Recommends

NC State’s season only included three losses, all coming to ranked opponents. The Wolfpack also won 10 straight games and 19 of their last 20 through the ACC championship.

The victory likely secures NC State a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, with No. 4 Louisville having lost to Miami on Friday. Other teams with a chance to earn a No. 1 seed are No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Stanford, both of which are playing in their conference championship Sunday. No. 7 UConn is also still playing in its conference tournament, while No. 5 Baylor is the top seed in the Big 12 tournament starting next week.

With the ACC wrapped up, NC State will now wait to see where they are in the bracket. The Women’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show will occur Sunday, March 13 at 8 pm ET on ESPN.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center.
NBA

Dinwiddie Addresses Reports Regarding Wizards Tenure

The former Wizards guard addressed reports that he was a bad teammate while playing in D.C.

By Mike McDaniel
Michigan's Caleb Houstan, right, drives the lane against Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler
College Basketball

Michigan Beats Ohio State to Close Regular Season

The Wolverines and Buckeyes will return to the floor in the Big Ten tournament.

By Associated Press
Jan 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; United States midfielder Weston Mckennie (8) during the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match against El Salvador at Lower.com Field.
Soccer

USMNT’s Weston McKennie To Miss Rest of Season With Foot Injury

The 23-year-old has not played since getting injured against Villareal last month.

By Jelani Scott
Longwood
College Basketball

Longwood Wins Big South, Secures First NCAA Tournament Appearance

Longwood took down Winthrop on Sunday to punch a ticket to March Madness.

By Daniel Chavkin
man-derby3
Soccer

Dominant Man City Capitalizes on Chaos in Manchester Derby Rout

Behind two goals from both Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez, the Premier League champions proved rival Manchester United still has a lot of catching up to do.

By Jonathan Wilson
Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field.
NFL

Report: Broncos ‘All-in’ on Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers, 38, is reportedly torn over where he plans to play next season.

By Jelani Scott
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10)
NBA

Report: Ben Simmons Not Expected to Play Vs. 76ers

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the Nets’ plan is to have the guard debut in Brooklyn after the Philly game.

By Madison Williams
Pitch Clock
MLB

Report: MLB Targets Pitch Clock as Lockout Negotiations Continue

MLB is reportedly interested in implementing a pitch clock during games.

By Daniel Chavkin