Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
UNC Spoils Coach K’s Final Home Game
UNC Spoils Coach K’s Final Home Game

Report: People Inside Duke Program Upset North Carolina Didn’t Honor Coach K

North Carolina spoiled Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s home farewell bid at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night as the Tar Heels upset the No. 4 Blue Devils, 94–81.

But Sunday’s game isn’t the most recent matchup that’s turning some heads. What gained attention on Monday is the two programs' previous contest in Chapel Hill in February.

North Carolina elected not to honor Coach K in his final game at the “Dean Dome,” spurning efforts made by other rival schools in the ACC that elected to do so in Coach K’s final season with the Blue Devils. The lack of gesture from North Carolina reportedly upset some associated with the Duke basketball program.

“Duke entered its toughest stretch of the season, four games in eight days, five in 12. Those became coded mantras—4-in-8, 5-in 12—and the whole program hunkered in battle mode, like a warship that sounds general quarters and turns on red lights,” ESPN’s Wright Thompson wrote. “Duke won that first game against Carolina—folks inside the program bristled that the Tar Heels didn’t honor Krzyzewski during the game—and then turned around and lost to Virginia, a well-coached team that gives Duke fits.” 

SI Recommends

While it may be a little surprising that Coach K was not honored in Chapel Hill, it’s understandable how the heated rivalry between the two schools made UNC hesitant to honor him.

If those associated with the Duke program are as upset about the lack of gesture by North Carolina as the piece suggests, it’s likely that they could only be even madder now as the Tar Heels spoiled Coach K’s final home game on Saturday.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez
Play
Fantasy

Jose Ramirez, Zach Wheeler and Jacob deGrom Anchor Tout Wars Team

Jen Piacenti has a team in this experts league, and here's the roster she'll roll with.

By Jennifer Piacenti
jada-walker-kentucky
Play
College Basketball

SI:AM | March Madness Is Already Well Underway

It was a wild day in college hoops as the season starts to heat up.

By Dan Gartland
Fans of Queretaro and Atlas in Liga MX brawled in the stands and on the field
Soccer

Mexico State Authorities Suspend 5 After Queretaro, Atlas Fan Riot

All matches in Mexico's top division were cancelled Sunday and the league may impose bans on rowdy fans from attending away matches following the gory scenes.

By Associated Press
Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before a game between the Mississippi Rebels and Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL

Report: Amazon to Hire Kirk Herbstreit as NFL Analyst

One of the premier voices of college football will now be calling NFL games for Amazon.

By Mike McDaniel
dCOVthompsontwins_H
Play
NBA

Can Overtime Elite Disrupt Basketball With ... Twins?

Amen and Ausar Thompson are attempting a new path to the NBA. If they succeed, they could pave the way for other top prospects to follow.

By Jeremy Woo
Three-box of Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (DL31) running the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL combine, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during the NFL combine and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFL

MMQB: How Aidan Hutchinson Became a Top Prospect

The Michigan pass rusher talks about his diet, his play and reaching out to TB12. Plus, why the combine is at a crossroads and more.

By Albert Breer
Orlando Brown Jr. lines up for a play in front of Patrick Mahomes during the Chiefs season-opening game against Cleveland
NFL

Report: Chiefs to Use Franchise Tag on Orlando Brown Jr.

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. becomes the first player to receive the franchise tag this offseason.

By Mike McDaniel
DeMarcus Lawrence with the Cowboys.
NFL

Report: DeMarcus Lawrence Refuses Pay Cut, Future in Doubt

Lawrence is scheduled to make $19 million in 2022.

By Joseph Salvador