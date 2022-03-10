Elite 2024 Forward RJ Jones Productive Despite Injury

Jones tore his meniscus in December, but that hasn't stopped Duke, North Carolina and others from calling.

RJ Jones is set to return to action toward the end of the summer. USA Basketball

Back in December when The Rock School (Gainesville, Fla.) forward RJ Jones learned that what he’d hoped was just a hyperextension of his knee was actually a torn meniscus, he couldn’t have imagined a positive outlook on the season. -

After all, he was coming off the high of winning a gold medal with USA Basketball, primed for a breakout season when a freak accident ended his season before it started.

“It was tough at first,” Jones said. “I just love the game, so, of course I was down to know that I wouldn’t be able to play for a long time. After a while, though, I just had to accept it and make the best of what happened.”

Jones implemented travel therapy, hitting the road with his family for visits to N.C. State, Florida, Duke, North Carolina and Florida State.

He still plans to get to Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois in the coming months.

“I loved all of them,” Jones said of his visit tour. “There were a lot of things that stood out to me about the schools, and it was just a good chance to get some face time with the coaches and continue to build those bonds. I’m open to everyone at this point.”

For that reason, Jones doesn’t mind admitting that growing up he considered Kentucky his “dream school;” he maintains that he’s committed to keeping his options open.

“I’m excited to get there and see the campus and talk to the coaches,” Jones said of Kentucky. “But I’m really open to everyone equally. It’s a lot different now that I’m being recruited by different schools. It’s all about the fit and the opportunity. I don’t really have a time that I want to commit. It’s up in the air right now.”

As a sophomore, Jones got the laid-back version of the recruitment process on his visits, yet some of the coaching staffs offered him insight into how they’d see him fitting into their system.

“They told me that they see me as an Anthony Davis type,” Jones said. “That’s high praise, but I feel like I can see the comparison because of our size and our versatility. I feel like my shooting ability is like Kevin Durant, just with our height and the ability to knock it down.”

For now, the stroke is limited to stationary form shooting, but he’s also hit the weights harder upping his bench max from 215 to 240 and adding 15 pounds of muscle.

“I’ve been working,” Jones said. “I just want to be in the best shape possible when it’s time to come back. I’m doing what I can.”

Jones said while he could return late summer, he and his family have already made the decision to focus on rehab and training once he’s cleared.

“We’re being cautious,” Jones said. “I’m, obviously, younger so I have time. I started PT about a month ago and this week I’ll start walking without crutches, so I’m excited about that. It wasn’t the year that I wanted, but I’m making the best out of it. I feel like I’m still getting a lot accomplished.”