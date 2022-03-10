Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Indiana Completes Comeback Over Michigan, Keeps March Madness Hopes Alive

In what seemed to be a must-win game for Indiana’s March Madness hopes, the Hoosiers erased a 17-point deficit in the second half to defeat Michigan and move on to the Big Ten quarterfinals.

The Wolverines came out of the gate strong, opening up a 15-point lead in the first half and entering halftime up 41–28. The second half started similar to the first, and Michigan’s lead reached 17 with 12 minutes remaining in the game.

However, Indiana fought back, executing a 20–2 run over the next six minutes of game time to take a 63–62 lead. The momentum didn’t stop there, as Indiana completed a 28–4 run by the time it was over. Michigan went without a field goal for more than 11 minutes during that stretch.

The Hoosiers only had two double-digit scorers, with Trayce Jackson-Davis dropping 24 points and Xavier Johnson adding 17 of his own.

SI Recommends

Indiana entered the game on the bubble. SI’s Kevin Sweeney had them as one of his First Four Out, but the victory should slide them into the field for now. Their next game will be Friday morning vs. Illinois in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

On the other hand, the loss is tough for Michigan, who Sweeney had as a No. 9 seed before the game. This was also Juwan Howard’s first game back from suspension after striking a Wisconsin assistant.

The Wolverines strong finish to the regular season should be enough to keep them in the field, though.

More College Basketball Coverage:

For more on the Indiana Hoosiers, head over to Hoosiers Now.

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks at the scoreboard during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 5, 2022.
NBA

Stephen Curry Voices Support for Russell Westbrook Amid Backlash

The Lakers point guard spoke earlier this week about the harassment he and his family have faced this season.

By Jelani Scott
courtney-burnett-introducing
Play
More Sports

18-Year-Old Courtney Burnett Is Redefining the Skateboarder Stereotype

The Brooklyn native talks about how the pandemic and a gap year after graduating high school helped her discover her passion.

By Senita Brooks
Brittney Griner with the Mercury.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner’s HS Coach Doubts Russian Charges

She has been detained since Feb. 17.

By Joseph Salvador
Mar 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks on while playing against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Toyota Center.
Play
NBA

LeBron Explains Passing on Potential Game-Winning Layup

The Lakers star appeared to have an opportunity for a game-winning layup at the end of regulation, but passed out to Carmelo Anthony instead.

By Mike McDaniel
mbappe2
Soccer

Mbappé Reacts to PSG’s UCL Collapse Amid Links to Real Madrid

The French star scored at the Bernabéu on Wednesday, which could become a common occurrence if he moves to the Spanish capital this summer.

By Andrew Gastelum
The gate to Roger Dean Stadium is locked as Major League Baseball negotiations continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla.
Play
Extra Mustard

Top MLB Insider’s Twitter Account Hacked During Negotiations

May what happen to Jeff Passan be a reminder to everyone to update their passwords regularly.

By Madeline Coleman
Troy Aikman
Play
NFL

Troy Aikman Claims Fox Never Made an Offer Before ESPN Departure

According to Aikman, Fox didn't try too hard to keep him from ESPN.

By Daniel Chavkin
Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team strong safety Landon Collins (26) walks off the field after the Washington Football Team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField.
Play
NFL

Commanders to Part Ways With Collins After Contract Talks End

Landon Collins played 13 games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

By Jelani Scott