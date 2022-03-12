Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

2022 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Friday’s Games

Entering Friday night’s conference semifinal games, many anticipated Duke and North Carolina wins to set up a championship rematch between the two rivals on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

No. 7 seed Virginia Tech had other plans, as the Hokies upset the Tar Heels in dominant fashion, 72–59, while Miami nearly played spoiler as well, fighting tooth and nail before falling to Duke, 80–76.

While Duke, Miami, and North Carolina are widely considered to be safely in the NCAA tournament field, Virginia Tech’s tournament hopes hung in the balance on Friday, as the Hokies needed to pick up another Quadrant I victory to feel better about their resumé.

Virginia Tech led by as many as 20 points in the second half before winning by 13, as the Hokies were paced by a smothering defensive performance and a career-high 20-point performance from sophomore wing Darius Maddox. 

Saturday night will mark their first ACC championship game appearance.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In a back-and-forth affair in the first game of the night, Miami and Duke exchanged punch after punch before Duke pulled away in the final minutes. Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin paced the offense with a team-high 21 points, while Paulo Banchero and Wendell Moore finished with 18 and 17 points respectively.

The tough loss for the Hurricanes spoiled a strong offensive performance by senior Kameron McGusty, who scored a game-high 24 points on 11 of 19 from the floor. 

Here is the updated ACC tournament schedule (all times Eastern):

Saturday, March 12
Championship
8:30 p.m. — No. 1 Duke vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech (ESPN)

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jaden Ivey celebrates a basket vs. Penn state
College Basketball

How the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tourney Bracket Looks After Friday

Illinois and Wisconsin went down in an upset-filled day in Indianapolis.

By Daniel Chavkin
Collin Gillespie calls a play for Villanova vs. UConn
College Basketball

How the Big East Men’s Basketball Tourney Bracket Looks After Friday

Villanova and Creighton will face off in the Big East Tournament final.

By Daniel Chavkin
gregg-popovich-the-system-is-broken
NBA

Gregg Popovich Sets NBA Career Wins Record

The legendary Spurs coach recorded his 1,336th career victory on Friday night, passing Don Nelson for most all-time.

By Mike McDaniel
Ettore “Big E” Ewen got a small taste of WWE glory and is ready for much more.
Wrestling

Big E Suffers Broken Neck in Friday’s WWE ‘Smackdown’

In an unplanned accident that was not part of the storyline of Friday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Big E broke his neck after a suplex outside the ring.

By Mike McDaniel
Two Tennessee players celebrate after a basket vs. Mississippi State
College Basketball

How the SEC Men’s Basketball Tourney Bracket Looks After Friday

Texas A&M will look to pull off another upset, while Kentucky and Tennessee enter a heavyweight fight.

By Daniel Chavkin
Starting pitcher, Trevor Bauer 27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA season game with the San Francisco Giants on Monday June 28, 2021 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
MLB

Source: Bauer’s Administrative Leave to Be Extended Beginning Sunday

In February the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced that the Dodgers pitcher would not face criminal charges.

By Madeline Coleman
Deshaun Watson throws a pass during pregame warmups
Play
NFL

The Teams Who Could Make a Move for Deshaun Watson

The Panthers and Seahawks are among the teams who could attempt a trade for the Texans quarterback.

By Daniel Chavkin
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) delivers a pitch against Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre.
MLB

Rodón Deserved Hefty Deal Despite Durability Concerns

While injuries and fatigue limited the former White Sox to close out 2021, the Giants’ deal shows the market is still keen on elite pitching, no matter the durability.

By Nick Selbe