College Basketball

2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Friday’s Games

The Big Ten Tournament was flipped on its on Friday, as three of the top four seeds went down in their first game. No. 9 Indiana continued its strong tournament, taking down No. 1 Illinois, 65–63, for its second straight upset. Then, No. 7 Michigan State upset No. 2 Wisconsin 69–63 thanks to a 45-point second half.

No. 5 Iowa had the biggest win of the day, defeating No. 4 Rutgers 84–74 for a second straight double-digit victory. Finally, No. 3 Purdue survived No. 11 Penn State 69–61 to advance to the Semifinals.

Illinois’s and Wisconsin’s losses mark the first time in Big Ten tournament history that each of the top two seeds lost in the quarterfinals, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. The Illini and Badgers shared the Big Ten regular season title.

Here is the updated Big Ten schedule after Friday’s games:

Saturday March 12

1:00 p.m. ET — No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 5 Iowa

3:30 p.m. ET — No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Purdue

Sunday March 13

3:30 p.m. ET — Semifinal winners

