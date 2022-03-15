Skip to main content
Here’s the NCAA Tournament Schedule for Tuesday, March 15

Let the Madness begin!

The Big Dance kicks off in Dayton with two of the First Four games happening on Tuesday night. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC kicked off the NCAA Tournament against No. 16 Texas Southern at 6:40, and will be followed by the contest between No. 12 Indiana and No. 12 Wyoming.

Here’s tonight’s schedule: 

First Four matchup between No. 16 Texas A&M-CC and No. 16 Texas Southern:

Game Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

First Four matchup between No. 12 Indiana and No. 12 Wyoming:

Game Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:10 p.m ET

TV: truTV

The Islanders enter the matchup as the Southland Conference champions after finishing conference play with a 7–7 record. The Tigers are on a four-game winning streak and are the SWAC tournament champions. 

The Hoosiers enter the matchup after a valiant effort in the Big Ten tournament helped secure their bid. Indiana finished Big Ten play with a 9–11 conference record. The Cowboys went 13–5 in the Mountain West, and received their first at-large bid since 2002. 

March Madness will continue on Wednesday evening with the other First Four matchups. No. 16 Bryant will face No. 16 Wright State at 6:40 p.m. ET, followed by No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 11 Rutgers at 9:10 p.m. ET. 

