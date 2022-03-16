Skip to main content
NCAAB
College Basketball
Their Countries Are on Opposite Sides of a War, but They Stand United
Their Countries Are on Opposite Sides of a War, but They Stand United

Baylor Leading Scorer LJ Cryer Will Miss First Weekend of NCAA Tournament

Baylor will be without leading scorer LJ Cryer for the first weekend of the men’s NCAA tournament, coach Scott Drew announced Wednesday. Cryer hasn’t appeared in a game since Feb. 16 and has been dealing with a foot injury. 

Drew added that “there’s always a chance” that Cryer be available next weekend or beyond, according to Fox 44’s Eric Kelly. The guard is averaging a team-high 13.5 points per game in his 19 appearances for the Bears (26–6) this season. 

Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the East Region and will start the tourney against No. 16 Norfolk Sate (24–6). Guard James Akinjo has stepped up for Baylor, averaging 13.4 points per game in Cryer’s absence and will need to continue that pace if his team wants to make a deep run. Whether Cryer ever appears in a March Madness game this season is anyone’s guess. 

Tip-off against Norfolk State is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. ET at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth with the broadcast on TBS. 

