The ACC Showed Up to Dance

Shut Up and Dance (With the ACC)

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

We heard all season about how historically bad the ACC was this season. At some points, there were even calls (mostly jokes, but with a hint of seriousness) for it to be a one-bid league.

Yet here we are, as the dust settles from the first weekend of the men’s tournament, with three ACC teams headed to the Sweet 16 and four from the conference that won two games in the Big Dance. That’s more Sweet 16 teams than the Big Ten (2) or the SEC (1) and the same number as the Big 12. And while NCAA tournament success can’t be the only factor in evaluating conference strength, it’s clear the ACC criticism that was a common refrain among national talking heads (myself included) was too harsh.

It’s certainly true that the ACC’s non-conference schedule, outside of Duke, left a lot to be desired. Miami, one of the three teams from the conference still dancing, lost to UCF at home and got blown out by Dayton and Alabama on neutral courts in November. Conference narratives got shaped during early-season tournaments in late November, and the ACC didn’t show up.

But perhaps there’s something to be said for not counting out conferences based on what happens in the season’s first few weeks, particularly in the age of the transfer portal and increased roster turnover. The Hurricanes, for instance, were integrating a pair of key transfers in Charlie Moore and Jordan Miller when the team was having its struggles in November. North Carolina, another ACC representative in the Sweet 16, spent much of the season finding a rhythm with a new coach in Hubert Davis, who was eager to put his own mark on the Carolina program. And Notre Dame? The Irish were still figuring out how to unlock the unlimited potential of freshman PG Blake Wesley, who helped ND to a pair of tournament wins this past week before eventually bowing out against Texas Tech.

And again, there are absolutely limitations to using March Madness success to fully shape narratives about which leagues are good. It’s a single-elimination tournament driven heavily by matchups. Miami drew a No. 2 seed in Auburn, who hadn’t played well down the stretch, and North Carolina drew the most vulnerable No. 1 seed in Baylor. But considering where prevailing opinion was on this conference a couple of months ago and the questions about the league’s future with Mike Krzyzewski retiring, the statement the ACC is making with its success in this event can’t be overlooked.

So while the brief “ACC!” chant that broke out in Greenville as Miami polished off its upset win over Auburn on Sunday night may seem a little corny, fans of the league were certainly tired of the hate. The last four days prove that reports of the ACC’s demise as a basketball power were premature.

Bracket Busters: Nobody’s Perfect

• Coming into Sunday, there were just three perfect brackets left among all the major providers, two on ESPN and one on CBS. All three were for the women’s tournament, and only one had No. 10 Creighton beating No. 2 Iowa to send the Blue Jays to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

The ESPN bracket held on with 35 correct picks before No. 2 Texas’s win over No. 7 Utah gave it its first blemish. And with that, there are no more perfect brackets, men’s or women’s, left on the internet.

Elsewhere in the women’s tourney, No. 10 South Dakota stunned No. 2 Baylor as another fresh face makes its first-ever appearance in the Sweet 16, showing that there’s plenty of room for madness in women’s hoops.

• Even though the last perfect men’s bracket was busted Friday night, the madness continued Sunday for those keeping track for their office pools.

No. 10 Miami kicked No. 2 Auburn to the curb, while No. 11 Iowa State knocked out No. 3 Wisconsin. The night ended with No. 9 TCU taking No. 1 Arizona to overtime, but the Wildcats survived and three No. 1 seeds are off to the Sweet 16.

What to watch

Women’s tournament:

• No. 1 NC State vs. No. 9 Kansas State: Two of the country’s top centers will face off in this matchup as the Wildcats, led by first-team All-American Ayoka Lee, will look to pull off a major upset over the Wolfpack and second-team All-American Elissa Cunane. A win would send Kansas State to its fifth-ever Sweet 16 and its first appearance in a regional semifinal since 2002. 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

• No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Villanova: Big East Player of the Year Maddy Siegrist scored 25 points and hauled in seven rebounds in her team’s four-point upset win over BYU on Saturday. She’ll look to build on that performance in the round of 32 as Villanova tries to go from a bubble team to a Sweet 16 team. Michigan cruised past American in the first round with senior forward Naz Hillmon now looking to guide the Wolverines into the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive tournament. 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

• No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 11 Princeton: Indiana relies heavily on its juniors and seniors and has a backcourt—Grace Berger, Nicola Cardona-Hillary and Ali Patberg—that is seldom flustered. However, the Tigers’ disruptive defense was on full display in their upset win over Kentucky and could pose problems against IU. 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU