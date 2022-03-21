Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career lived to see another day after the Blue Devils survived against Michigan State on Sunday in the second round of the men’s NCAA tournament.

Duke trailed by five points with five minutes to go in regulation before it went on a ferocious run to keep its season alive. The Blue Devils’ defense and clutch shooting turned the deficit into a six-point lead with less than a minute to go, and some clutch free throws and suffocating defense in the game’s final possessions helped them hold on for an 85–76 victory.

Krzyzewski announced that the 2021–22 season would be his last in college basketball back in June after one of the most storied careers in coaching history. In the final battle between Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and Coach K, the Blue Devils stepped up and are on their way to the Sweet 16. The retirement party will have to wait.

The win was Krzyzewski’s 1,200th, becoming the first coach in history to reach that mark. It was also his 99th NCAA tournament win.

Duke’s next opponent will be the winner of the Notre Dame–Texas Tech matchup.

