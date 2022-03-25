Skip to main content
College Basketball

Relentless Defense Helps No. 5 Houston Shock No. 1 Arizona in Sweet 16

There was no big rescue from Bennedict Mathurin for Arizona on Thursday night. Houston’s defense suffocated the Wildcats leading scorer all night as the Cougars went on to win, 72-60, on Thursday.

With the victory, the Cougars (32-5) earned their second consecutive Elite Eight appearance and seventh in school history. Houston also recorded its third 32-win season in school history, snapping a three-game losing streak to Arizona in the victory. Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson improved to 10-3 in NCAA tournaments with the team. 

Houston led Arizona, 34-28, at halftime and held the Wildcats to 28% shooting from the floor. The Wildcats cut their deficit within two points twice during the first seven minutes of the second half. But each time, the Cougars responded with timely buckets. 

Sampson’s Cougars fought off runs made by Arizona and went on to take their largest lead of the game after a Kyler Edward’s three pointer with 7:46 to play. From there, Houston’s lead dangled between 10 and 12 points before the Wildcats cut it to seven, 67-60, with 1:02 remaining in the game. 

Houston sealed the victory behind late-game free throws and an emphatic dunk from J’Wan Roberts. 

Jamal Shead led the Cougars in scoring with 21 points and six assists, followed by Edwards—who nailed the biggest three-pointer of the game—and Josh Carlton with 10 points. 

Dalen Terry led the way for Arizona with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Houston will play Villanova in the Elite Eight on Saturday inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio. 

Arizona was just the second men’s No. 1 seed to fall during Thursday’s games, following Gonzaga who lost to No. 4 Arkansas, 74-68. The last time two No. 1 seeds lost in the same day during the Sweet 16 was in March 1995, per Heat Check CBB. Wake Forest, which included star Tim Duncan, fell to Oklahoma State while Virginia topped Kansas. 

