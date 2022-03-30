Aliyah Boston Named Naismith Player of the Year, Defensive POY

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston earned two honors Wednesday as she was named Naismith Player of the Year and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

The junior’s season is not yet over as the No. 1 Gamecocks face No. 1 Louisville on Friday in the Final Four. South Carolina holds a 33–2 record this season as it looks to capture its second national title in program history.

Boston broke the SEC record for most consecutive double doubles with 27 in a row this season. Her 16.8 points per game is the best of her three-year career so far. Previously, she averaged 12.5 points per game as a freshman and 13.7 points per game as a sophomore.

Boston wasn’t the only Gamecock to win a national award on Wednesday as coach Dawn Staley was named the Naismith Coach of the Year.

