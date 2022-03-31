Skip to main content
College Basketball

Power Ranking the Teams in the Women’s Final Four

The last stage of the Big Dance is nearly here. Who is looking most dangerous heading into Minneapolis?

Power ranking the women’s final four teams

Stanford Cardinal guard Lexie Hull (12) celebrates a basket and foul against the Texas Longhorns in the Spokane regional finals of the women’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

The start of the women’s Final Four is less than 48 hours away. Three No. 1 seeds and one No. 2 seed have made it to Minneapolis, as some of the sport’s preeminent powers will now face off for a national championship. How do these four teams stack up heading into the weekend? Here’s how Sports Illustrated ranks the schools still in the mix to cut down the nets.

1. Stanford (No. 1 Seed, Spokane Region champion)

The Cardinal have the capability to shape-shift in terms of lineups and style of play in a manner largely unique compared to the other three teams left in the field. They are capable of winning low-scoring games, like they did against Texas in the Elite Eight when they scored just 59 points and committed 20 turnovers, and they are capable of blitzing teams on offense, like what they did against Kansas in the round of 32 when scoring 90 points. They can also withstand star players dealing with foul trouble, like was the case with sophomore forward Cameron Brink playing a combined 41 minutes over the past two games, and find offense from up and down their roster. Of course, all of it could be for naught against a UConn team that is playing some of its best basketball of the season and features a star in Paige Bueckers that is capable of carrying her team to victory (much as she did Monday night against NC State). But Stanford is very much primed to take home its second consecutive title.

2. South Carolina (No. 1 Seed, Greensboro Region champion)

You could make the case that the Gamecocks should be ranked No. 1 heading into the Final Four and no one would bat an eye. The No. 1 overall seed in the tournament is back on this stage for the second consecutive year with a sole focus of winning a national championship. On Wednesday, coach Dawn Staley and forward Aliyah Boston were named the Naismith Coach of the Year and Naismith Player of the Year, respectively, providing just one more reminder of just how dominant South Carolina was this season. Still, how effective the Gamecocks will perform on the offensive end remains a relevant question pertaining to the Greensboro Region winners. Sunday’s Elite Eight victory over Creighton marked the first time since Feb. 24 that South Carolina shot 50% or better from the field. While they quieted the criticism against the Blue Jays, their margin for error is likely slimmer than Stanford even despite having a stout defense.

3. UConn (No. 2 Seed, Bridgeport Region champion)

While this UConn team is not nearly as dominant as other Huskies teams that have played in recent Final Fours, coach Geno Auriemma has a group that is rounding into form at the right time. Key to their recent success—they haven’t lost since Feb. 9—has been their defense, which has allowed 50 or more points just twice in that span. As important has been the stellar play of star guards Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, who combined to score 46 points in the Huskies’ instant classic victory over the Wolfpack. How senior guard Christyn Williams performs will also go a long way in determining if the Huskies are able to win their first national championship since 2016. In recent years, Williams has generally performed well on the sport’s biggest stage—see her 21-point outing vs. NC State as an example from this year and a team-high 20 points in last year’s Final Four loss to Arizona as another—but if she struggles to break down the Cardinal defense, UConn could be in danger of extending its title drought.

4. Louisville (No. 1, Wichita Region champion)

Since taking over the Louisville job in 2007, coach Jeff Walz has been one of the sport’s most consistent contenders. Four times in that span have the Cardinals made the Final Four and only once has Louisville not made the NCAA tournament. But the program is still looking for its first-ever championship, having lost its two prior title game appearances. This year’s group would likely be the underdog in both games it plays, but it has a stout enough defense—allowing just 55.2 points per game—to remain competitive no matter who it plays. Plus, sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith has been as productive as any player this tournament, scoring at least 20 points in each of the Cardinals’ four victories. They may have the most difficult path to a title, but Louisville has already defeated UConn once this season, doing so in the state of Connecticut, and has proven fully capable of outlasting other talented foes throughout the year and into the tournament. 

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis celebrates after North Carolina won a college basketball game against St. Peter’s in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

• Pat Forde details Hubert Davis’s role in turning North Carolina around from an early-season underachiever into a Final Four team.
• Greg Bishop tells the story of Paolo Banchero’s rise from a lanky kid in Seattle to a future lottery pick.

