Stanford Women’s Basketball Honors Katie Meyer Ahead of Final Four vs. UConn

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Ahead of Friday night’s Final Four tilt with UConn, the Stanford women’s basketball team honored Cardinal soccer goalie Katie Meyer, who died by suicide in early March at the age of 22.

Stanford players donned Nike soccer shirts that were customized for the school to honor the memory of Meyer during pre-game warmups.

This isn’t the first time that the Stanford players have worn the warmups to honor Meyer. The team also wore the shirts prior to its game against Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament on March 3.

The Cardinal finished the regular season with a 32–3 record and take the court on Friday night against the Huskies looking to advance to Sunday night’s national championship game to defend their title.

