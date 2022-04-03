Duke and North Carolina’s match Saturday night is the two teams’ third of the season. While Duke cruised in the first game, the Tar Heels spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the second game.

When asked how Duke can avoid trying too hard to enact revenge on North Carolina, Krzyzewski said it shouldn't be too difficult.

“I think it’s pretty easy,” he told Tracy Wolfson. “You’re here for three, four days and you’re caught up with winning a national championship. Obviously, we know the rivalry, we respect it, but winning the National Championship is the holy grail, and in order to get there you have to win this game. We have focused on that and not rivalry payback.”

Last time these two teams met, North Carolina had a strong second half to stun the world and upset Duke to finish the regular season. After that game, and before he was honored by the university, Coach K apologized to the crowd for that game, calling it unacceptable.

However, he also said at the time: “I'll tell you, this season isn't over, alright?”

Krzyzewski has been playing North Carolina since he first became the Duke head coach, and he has 50 wins total in the rivalry. All things considered, this would perhaps be his sweetest victory.

