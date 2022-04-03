Skip to main content
Kansas Headed to National Championship
Kansas Headed to National Championship

Coach K Doesn’t Want Duke to Worry About ‘Payback’ Against UNC in Final Four

Duke and North Carolina’s match Saturday night is the two teams’ third of the season. While Duke cruised in the first game, the Tar Heels spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the second game.

When asked how Duke can avoid trying too hard to enact revenge on North Carolina, Krzyzewski said it shouldn't be too difficult.

“I think it’s pretty easy,” he told Tracy Wolfson. “You’re here for three, four days and you’re caught up with winning a national championship. Obviously, we know the rivalry, we respect it, but winning the National Championship is the holy grail, and in order to get there you have to win this game. We have focused on that and not rivalry payback.”

Last time these two teams met, North Carolina had a strong second half to stun the world and upset Duke to finish the regular season. After that game, and before he was honored by the university, Coach K apologized to the crowd for that game, calling it unacceptable.

However, he also said at the time: “I'll tell you, this season isn't over, alright?”

Krzyzewski has been playing North Carolina since he first became the Duke head coach, and he has 50 wins total in the rivalry. All things considered, this would perhaps be his sweetest victory.

Breaking

Kevin Owens dressed as Steve Austin on Raw
Play
Wrestling

‘WrestleMania 38’ Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Follow along for updates as WWE’s biggest show of the year unfolds from AT&T Stadium.

By Dan Gartland
Kansas forward David McCormack, center, celebrates after scoring during the second half of a college basketball game against Villanova in the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
College Basketball

Kansas Dons Title IX Shirts Ahead of Final Four Game

The Jayhawks wore the warmup shirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the legislation. It is part of a new NIL initiative pushed forward by Adidas.

By Mike McDaniel
Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches his team during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

Here’s the Tipoff Time for Duke vs. UNC in the Final Four

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels will tip off in just a half hour.

By Matt Lombardi
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) dunks over Villanova’s Brandon Slater during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
College Basketball

Kansas Rolls Villanova, Will Face UNC-Duke Winner in Title Game

The Jayhawks eliminated the Wildcats in New Orleans on Saturday night.

By Jelani Scott
Mike Krzyzewski looks on in practice for Duke.
College Basketball

What Channel Is Broadcasting the Duke-UNC Final Four Game?

One of the biggest games in the history of this rivalry is sure to draw plenty of eyes.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 2, 2022; Kansas City, KS, USA; A soccer ball sits on the pitch before a NWSL Challenge Cup match between Racing Louisville FC and Kansas City Current at Children’s Mercy Park.
Soccer

Angel City’s Hammond Avoids Injury After Scary Collision

The sequence took place early in Saturday’s NWSL Challenge Cup match against the San Diego Wave.

By Jelani Scott
Suni Lee, Auburn University
Play
College

Suni Lee’s 10.0 on Beam Propels Auburn to NCAA Championship

From the Tokyo Olympics to the NCAA championship, the young gymnastics star is powering Auburn to familiar heights.

By Madeline Coleman
kirk-herbstreit
Extra Mustard

Kirk Herbstreit Sounds Off on Viral Football Camp Video

The ESPN college football analyst was not impressed with what he saw in the video.

By Mike McDaniel