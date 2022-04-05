10 Shining Moments

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

And just like that, the Big Dance is over.

After being down by as much as 16 in the first half, Kansas pulled off the biggest comeback in a national championship game ever, beating North Carolina 72–69 to take home the Jayhawks’ fourth title. It was a fitting end to a historically frenzied tournament that saw a No. 15 seed go to the Elite Eight and the first March Madness meeting in the sport’s most contentious rivalry.

But before we officially say farewell to the 2021–22 season, let’s look back at what a fun few weeks it’s been. From upsets to send-offs, here are the 10 most memorable games and moments from this year’s men’s tournament.

10. Richmond takes out Iowa

The Hawkeyes came into the tournament as a popular pick to make a run for New Orleans, but the No. 12 Spiders applied stifling defensive pressure, particularly on the three-point line, to stun No. 5 Iowa, 67–63, in the opening round. Richmond held Iowa to just 6-of-29 from three and contained Hawkeyes star Keegan Murray, who managed 21 points in the loss. This loss began the downward spiral for many brackets.

9. Miami’s Isaiah Wong drops the hammer on Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr.

Wong threw down the highlight of the tournament in Canes’ 79–61 win over No. 2 Auburn in the second round, splitting the defense and darting down the center of the lane to obliterate Tigers Smith with a vicious one-hander. The irony? Smith had delivered the same highlight, in the same way, on the same goal two days prior in Auburn’s first-round win over No. 15 Jacksonville State. Wong’s dunk set the tone for Miami’s impressive run to the Elite Eight, where they eventually fell to No. 1 Kansas.

8. North Carolina sends defending champion Baylor home

No one gave No. 8 North Carolina much of a shot against No. 1 Baylor, but the Tar Heels put on an offensive clinic from the opening tip, building a 25-point lead before holding off a frantic rally that forced overtime. Ultimately, they escaped the defending champs, 93–86.

7. Kelvin Sampson goes shirtless for Sweet 16 berth

After No. 5 Houston rolled No. 4 Illinois, 68–53, to earn a trip to the Sweet 16, the Cougars coach received the customary celebratory water bottle shower as he walked into the locker room. The 66-year-old Sampson then pulled off his drenched shirt and kept the celebration going, dancing, screaming and hugging his players.

6. David McCormack’s Final Four poster

Up 10 with 10:32 to play, McCormack caught an interior pass on the right low block, collected himself, rose up and threw down the poster of the Final Four over Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels, who was rotating over from the weak side. Pandemonium ensued as the Kansas forward jogged back on defense tapping his head to signify the poster.

5. Au’Diese Toney’s clutch block against Gonzaga

Down five with 15 seconds left in regulation, Gonzaga point guard Andrew Nembhard went coast-to-coast and soared through the lane for a layup when suddenly, Toney, who was trailing, flew in and smacked the shot off the backboard to secure the win against the top overall seed and earn a trip to the Elite Eight.

4. North Carolina’s Caleb Love delivers final dagger to Duke

Up one, with just under 30 seconds left in regulation, the Tar Heels point guard dribbled left off his teammates’ screen and launched a gutsy three-ball as Duke’s 7’ 1” center and ACC Defensive Player of the Year Mark Williams contested to no avail. Love’s dagger subsequently ended Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career and sent the Tar Heels to their first national title game since 2017.

Robert Goddin/USA TODAY Sports

3. Saint Peter’s knocks off Kentucky

The No. 15 Peacocks pulled off the upset of the tournament in the opening round, knocking off No. 2 Kentucky, 85–79, in overtime to notch the first NCAA tournament win in school history. Saint Peter’s went on to grab a couple more, beating No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue before falling to No. 8 North Carolina in the Elite Eight. The run led to head coach Shaheen Holloway taking the job at Seton Hall, where he starred from 1996 to 2000 and was inducted into the school's athletics Hall of Fame in ‘12.

2. Coach K’s final ride

Just after Duke fell to North Carolina in the Final Four, Krzyzewski plopped down on the back of a golf cart with his wife, Mickie, in front of a group of reporters. The 75-year-old coach smiled and jokingly said, “Maybe you can superimpose a sunset.”

It would’ve been a fitting end for a 42-year career that included five national titles, 1,202 wins, including 101 in the NCAA tournament, and 13 Final Four appearances.

1. Kansas completes a comeback for the ages

Down 16 in the first half, the Jayhawks completed the biggest comeback in NCAA title game history, outscoring North Carolina 31–10 in the first 10 minutes of the second half to claim their fourth national title. Kansas’s spirited second-half run was fueled by Jalen Wilson and Christian Braun. After going 2 of 14 in the first half, the duo combined to go 9 of 13 in the second half. Ochai Agbaji finished with 12 points and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. McCormack was dominant down the stretch in the paint for Kansas, posting 15 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Best Thing We Saw

It’s a tradition unlike any other: this year’s “One Shining Moment” tournament montage.

At the Buzzer

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

It was a historic ending for a historic tournament. North Carolina had a chance to tie the game on the final shot, but the three attempt went wide and Kansas completed the comeback to secure another miracle title win.