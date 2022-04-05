Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

South Carolina vs. UConn National Championship Draws Biggest Rating Since 2004

Sunday night saw South Carolina complete its wire-to-wire run for the women’s college basketball crown. It also brought with it the most-watched national title game in nearly two decades.

ESPN released some of its viewership data on the national championship game between South Carolina and UConn, which drew nearly 5 million viewers and peaked at 5.91 million. The ratings represented an 18% increase from the previous year, and represented the highest for a women’s national title game since 2004.

The 2004 championship game saw the Huskies win their third consecutive title, beating Pat Summitt and Tennessee for the second straight season. Diana Taurasi was that year’s Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four, marking the second consecutive year she won the tournament’s top individual prize.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

This year’s national semifinals games also had higher ratings than in 2021 and were up nearly 50% compared to 2019, according to Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports.

South Carolina began the year as the No. 1 team in the country, and maintained that position all season long. The Gamecocks never trailed on Sunday night against UConn, leaning on their stout defense to limit the Huskies to just 49 points. National player of the year Aliyah Boston 11 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks, while guard Destanni Henderson had a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks
UConn Huskies
UConn Huskies

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates with forward Cedi Osman (16) after a three point basket.
NBA

Kevin Love Is Having Fun In Cleveland Again

The Cavaliers forward opens up about his fit in Cleveland and LeBron's future.

By Chris Mannix
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez during spring training workouts at Peoria Sports Complex.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Julio Rodríguez Learns He Made Mariners Roster in Emotional Scene

Seattle released a heartwarming video of the moment.

By Daniela Perez
Magic Johnson speaks before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Play
Extra Mustard

Magic Johnson Blames LeBron for Lakers Not Signing DeRozan

He said that if Los Angeles hadn’t traded for Westbrook and signed DeRozan instead, the Lakers would be playing in the Western Conference championship.

By Joseph Salvador
Tiger Woods smiling with his caddie, Joe LaCava, while hitting balls on the driving range.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: Tiger Woods Hits Ball Picker During Range Session

The pros really are just like the rest of us.

By Zach Koons
pogba
Play
Soccer

Rooney: Better for Pogba ‘to Move on’ From Man United

The French star already left Old Trafford once on a free transfer earlier in his career and will see his contract run out this summer.

By Andrew Gastelum
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson, right, gets a low-five from teammate Marcell Ozuna (20) as he celebrates a first-inning home run during a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at CoolToday Park, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in North Port, Fla.
Play
Betting

NL Pennant, Division Future Odds: NL East Will be Tight

The Dodgers, Braves and Brewers are the betting favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the NL divisions in 2022.

By Jennifer Piacenti
NCAA president Mark Emmert speaks with reporters at a press conference during the Final Four.
Play
Extra Mustard

Social Media Reacts to Emmert’s ‘Kansas City Jayhawks’ Blunder

The NCAA president’s gaffe went viral after Monday’s championship game.

By Zach Koons
Blake Bortles throws a pass for the Packers.
Play
NFL

Report: Bortles’s Request for Saints to Release Him Granted

He just signed with New Orleans in December but is now reportedly looking for a new team.

By Joseph Salvador