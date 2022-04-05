Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

UNC Guard Puff Johnson Exits Late vs. Kansas After Appearing to Puke On-Court

UNC sixth man Puff Johnson exited late against Kansas on Monday night due to apparent stomach discomfort.

The sophomore guard exited with 4:23 left in the second half after tapping his chest and going down to his hands and knees before appearing to vomit on the floor. The UNC training staff told CBS Johnson had the wind knocked out of him after taking a blow to the stomach.

Johnson was in the midst of breakout performance in the national championship game, scoring 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 17 minutes. He would return with 38.5 seconds to play after forward Armando Bacot exited with an ankle injury.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Kansas went on to beat UNC, 72-69, after a three-point attempt from Tar Heels guard Caleb Love fell short as time expired.

More March Madness Coverage:

Even in Defeat, Coach K’s Final Chapter Will Endure
David McCormack Finds Final Four Redemption
Kansas Is on a Mission, Whether You’re Paying Attention or Not

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
Extra Mustard

UNC’s Hubert Davis Interview During First Half vs. Kansas Goes Viral

The Tar Heels went on a 18–7 run following the first-year head coach’s rousing commentary.

By Jelani Scott
Austin Meadows swings a bat.
MLB

Tigers Acquire All-Star OF Austin Meadows in Deal With Rays

With Opening Day nearly here, Detroit made a significant addition to its lineup.

By Zach Koons
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) is helped off the court after sustaining an apparent injury after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

UNC’s Armando Bacot Says He’s Playing in National Title Game

The double-double machine sustained an injury late in the win over Duke on Saturday night.

By Jelani Scott
UNC players stand during the national anthem.
Extra Mustard

Watch: New Orleans-Style National Anthem at Men’s NCAA Tourney Final

A nice touch from the Final Four’s host city.

By Zach Koons
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams smiles before the game against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Extra Mustard

Why CBB Fans Dubbed Kansas-UNC Title Game the ‘Roy Williams Bowl’

The legendary coach led both the Tar Heels and Jayhawks to prominence during his 43-year career.

By Jelani Scott
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) is helped off the court after sustaining an apparent injury after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

Armando Bacot Seen With Slight Limp Heading Into National Title Game

The forward suffered an ankle injury in UNC’s win over Duke Saturday night.

By Jelani Scott
bobby wagner (1)
Play
NFL

Bobby Wagner Refutes Reported Details of New Contract With Rams

The linebacker left the Seahawks for a division rival after 10 years in Seattle.

By Nick Selbe and Jelani Scott
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks to the media at the NFL scouting combine.
NFL

Report: Carroll Blasted Owners Over Minority Hiring Track Record

The Seahawks coach reportedly had a strong message for the league’s 32 power-brokers.

By Zach Koons