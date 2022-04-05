UNC sixth man Puff Johnson exited late against Kansas on Monday night due to apparent stomach discomfort.

The sophomore guard exited with 4:23 left in the second half after tapping his chest and going down to his hands and knees before appearing to vomit on the floor. The UNC training staff told CBS Johnson had the wind knocked out of him after taking a blow to the stomach.

Johnson was in the midst of breakout performance in the national championship game, scoring 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 17 minutes. He would return with 38.5 seconds to play after forward Armando Bacot exited with an ankle injury.

Kansas went on to beat UNC, 72-69, after a three-point attempt from Tar Heels guard Caleb Love fell short as time expired.

