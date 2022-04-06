Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

Report: NCAA Says Kansas-UNC Was Most Watched National Title Game on Cable in History

The NCAA said that Monday’s match-up between Kansas and UNC is the most-watched NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship game on cable television. 

The 2021 championship between Baylor and Gonzaga attracted an average of 16.9 million viewers on CBS, per CNBC. Per the NCAA, viewership this year was up 4% from the Bulldog and Bears matchup. 

Per Sports Business Journal’s Austin Karp, it looks like the game attracted 18.1 million viewers, with streaming services factored in.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The instant thriller between the Jayhawks and Tar Heels ended in with a 72–69 Kansas win after a highly contested March Madness tournament for all teams involved.

The women’s national championship between South Carolina and UConn drew nearly 5 million viewers and peaked at 5.91 million. It represented an 18% increase from the previous year and the highest viewership for a women’s national title game since 2004.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and wife Suzanne Johnson
NFL

Jets Owner and Wife Donate $1 Million to Ukraine Relief

Owner Woody Johnson’s wife Suzanne’s father was born in Ukraine, while her mother was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents.

By Associated Press
Confetti on the ground after the World Series championship rally for the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Extra Mustard

Braves Introduce 'World Champions Burger' For a Hefty Price

There are two different pay options, one coming with a limited edition 2021 World Series ring or one with a replica.

By Madison Williams
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) sits with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) on the bench during the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers game on April 03, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.
Play
NBA

How the Lakers Could Be Eliminated From the Playoffs Tonight

It’s not as easy as a win or loss against the Suns.

By Madeline Coleman
Kareem Said He's Sorry
Play
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Apologizes to LeBron James After Remarks

The Lakers legend: “It wasn’t my intention to criticize LeBron James in any way… I have tremendous respect for him.”

By Wilton Jackson
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Pre-Draft 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

Weeks out from the NFL Draft, here is a freshly updated set of fantasy football PPR rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers during NCAA women’s Final Four practice at Target Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Paige Bueckers Eclipses One Million Instagram Followers

The UConn guard has more followers than Candace Parker, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

By Daniela Perez
An overhead shot of the NFL logo on the field.
NFL

NFL Pushing for Flag Football in 2028 Summer Olympics

This idea is a part of the league’s 10-year international growth plan in order to increase the number of football fans around the world.

By Madison Williams
Gus-Malzahn
College Football

Reports: UCF Coach Gus Malzahn Involved in Car Accident in Auburn

The Knights head coach and a motorcyclist were involved in a crash on Monday night.

By Daniela Perez