The men’s college basketball season ended on Monday night with a thriller, as Kansas overcame the largest halftime deficit in title game history, coming back from 15 down to beat North Carolina 72–69.

The season ended less than 72 hours ago, but the news cycle never stops in the sport, and that trend continued on Wednesday as social media rumors began to run rampant regarding a potential conference realignment move for Gonzaga.

The rumors and speculation on social media centered around the school moving to the Big East Conference. Stadium‘s Jeff Goodman refuted the conjecture on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs currently play in the West Coast Conference (WCC) and have won the league in nine out of the last 10 years. Under Mark Few, Gonzaga has by-and-large dominated the conference, which has led some analysts to question if the Bulldogs should seek conference membership elsewhere to face tougher competition.

The discussion regarding Gonzaga’s conference schedule has only been further amplified by the school’s rocky NCAA tournament history relative to their regular season and conference tournament records.

The Bulldogs have put some of the criticism to rest by making two Final Fours in the last six years, including two runner-up finishes in the NCAA title game.

However, too many early exits from the Big Dance—including this year’s Sweet 16 loss to Arkansas—have proved that the national championship is Gonzaga’s white whale.

While a conference realignment move could certainly be in Gonzaga’s future, the Big East never made much sense on the surface given the school’s location in Spokane, Washington relative to most schools in the conference that reside in the northeast.

More CBB Coverage: