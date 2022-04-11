Saint Peter’s has found its replacement for former coach Shaheen Holloway.

The Peacocks will hire Wagner’s Bashir Mason as its new head coach, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of Stadium. He will receive a significant pay raise from what he was making with the Seahawks.

This past season at Wagner, his 10th with the school, Mason led the Seahawks to a 21–6 record. In his decade with the school, Mason led Wagner to three regular season Northeast Conference championships and a 165–130 record overall as coach. However, he never won a conference championship and has yet to make an NCAA tournament in his coaching career.

Mason joins a Saint Peter’s program that will be looking to build upon its best season in school history. The Peacocks shocked the college basketball world by becoming the first No. 15 seed to make it to the Elite Eight. Saint Peter’s lost to North Carolina, the eventual national runner-up, and coach Shaheen Holloway departed the program to take over as the coach at Seton Hall, his alma mater.

Since Holloway left Saint Peter’s, several prominent players on the Elite Eight team entered the transfer portal, including Doug Edert, who announced his transfer to Bryant over the weekend.

