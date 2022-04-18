Standout UCLA wing Jaime Jaquez Jr. announced Monday he is returning to the program for his senior season, helping the Bruins’ continue their quest for championship banner No. 12.

Jaquez, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season, shared the news in a two-minute, 20-second video on social media. It featured narration from the 21-year-old over clips highlighting his childhood and college career. The junior said it has been a “dream come true” to represent both UCLA and his family while being a part of the program’s rich history.

After sharing how important it is for him to continue contributing to the Bruins legacy by winning a national title, Jaquez ended the clip by putting on his jersey and declaring, “I’m coming back.”

A four-star recruit who grew up an hour from UCLA’s campus, Jaquez has shined in his three years in Westwood. The Camarillo, California native has been named twice to the Pac-12 All-Defensive team and earned a second-team All-Pac-12 nod as a sophomore.

After helping UCLA reach the Final Four as an No. 11 seed in the previous season, Jaquez continued to impress during the 2021–22 campaign while dealing with ankle injuries. He averaged a career-high 13.9 points per game en route to helping the Bruins notch a 27–8 record, its third straight winning season under coach Mick Cronin. The program earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, eventually losing to UNC in the Sweet 16.

Jaquez’s return is a big coup for Cronin, as the fan favorite’s presence will be even more crucial next season should fellow standouts Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell opt to leave school. On his career, the 6’7”, 225-pound forward has averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds on 47% shooting from the field.

