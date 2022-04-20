Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright will reportedly retire, according to multiple reports. The Athletic's Sham Charania was first to report the likely news.

Sources told Sports Illustrated that Wright had been pondering the decision throughout the offseason. The legendary coach decided to end his exceptional coaching career that included five Big East tournament championships, eight regular season Big East championships and two national championships.

Wright’s successor will reportedly be Fordham coach Kyle Neptune. The 37-year-old was an assistant under Wright from 2013 to ’22.

The 60-year-old ends his career just weeks after Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski coached the last game of his career. Wright’s decision to step down after 21 years with the Wildcats sent the social media world into a frenzy.

