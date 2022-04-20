Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College
Monica McNutt Followed Her Love for Basketball On the Court and In Media
Monica McNutt Followed Her Love for Basketball On the Court and In Media

NCAA Women’s Championships on ESPN Record Best Audiences in Over a Decade

In the words of Beyoncé, who run the world? It may just be women’s college sports. 

ESPN PR announced on Tuesday that the 2021–22 NCAA women’s sports season was a record year across its platforms. Three separate sports championships amassed the best audiences in over a decade—volleyball, basketball and gymnastics. 

Volleyball’s 1.2 million was the best on record as Wisconsin took the win, basketball tallied its highest since 2004 (4.85 million) as South Carolina topped UConn and gymnastics saw 922,000 viewers for its team final, its best since 2011, as Oklahoma bested Florida and Auburn. 

For comparison, Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals on NBC, which determined Tampa Bay Lightening’s title victory, averaged 3.51 million viewers.

Volleyball saw two national title games in the same year as the 2020 season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky won in the spring, but the reign only last eight months before Wisconsin took the crown, setting the best audience on record for the sport on ESPN networks. The Badgers had to overcome an unbeaten Louisville in the semifinals and beat Nebraska in a five-set stretch for the title. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

South Carolina women’s basketball team found redemption as it returned to the national championship, its second title in six years. However, it also marked coach Geno Auriemma and UConn’s first loss in a national championship game. ESPN previously released some of the audience data for the national title game, and the ratings showed an 18% increase from the previous year.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s NCAA gymnastics championship, which aired on ABC, became the most watched college gymnastics meet ever on an ESPN network. Oklahoma may have left with the national title over Florida, Auburn and Utah, but there was a star-studded lineup that included the Gators’ Trinity Thomas, Tigers’ Suni Lee and Utah’s own Jaedyn Rucker. The three gymnasts won individual national champion titles on Thursday, Thomas taking all-around, floor and uneven bars, Lee snagging beam and Rucker leaving with vault. 

Here are what a few of the individual national title routines looked like during the team semifinals. 

More College Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns running back Jarvis Landry (80)
NFL

Report: Jarvis Landry Visiting Saints This Week

The free agent wide receiver reportedly has the Browns still in the mix.

By Madison Williams
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30)
Extra Mustard

Watch: Steph Curry Stars in ’Nope’ Teaser

The 30-second ad shows the Warriors star playing basketball in an abandoned barn.

By Madison Williams
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic
NBA

Report: ‘Optimism’ Around Luka Dončić’s Game 3 Return

The Mavericks guard has yet to make his first playoff series start due to a left calf strain.

By Madison Williams
cooper-kupp
Play
NFL

Cooper Kupp Not Focused on Being NFL’s Highest Paid WR

“There’s a place that I think is fair. … I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone else.”

By Wilton Jackson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)
Play
NFL

Bucs Do Not Plan to Make Tom Brady Part Owner

Jason Licht was asked about the quarterback’s future in regards to a rumor about him potentially becoming a Dolphins part owner.

By Madison Williams
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, right, talks with the media as general manager Andrew Berry listens during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Browns Announce ‘QB1’ Has Shown Up for Offseason Workouts

Voluntary offseason workouts have begun in Cleveland, and the team introduced their leading quarterback in a tweet.

By Daniela Perez
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (24)
Play
NFL

Stephen Jones Addresses Investigation Involving Cowboys CB Joseph

Jones said the franchise is waiting to get all of the information from the investigation involving Kelvin Joseph.

By Wilton Jackson
Greg Oden celebrates senior day after graduating from OSU.
College Basketball

Report: Greg Oden to Join Butler MBB Support Staff

He’s reportedly joining his former college coach’s staff.

By Joseph Salvador