College Basketball

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Projected Top Three Pick, Declares for NBA Draft

Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren needed just one season to evolve from a decorated high school star to one of the best prospects in college basketball. And now, he is set to take his talents to the next level.

The first-team All-WCC standout announced on Monday his intention to declare for the 2022 NBA draft, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Holmgren, 19, is widely expected to picked within the first three selections come June 23. 

“After a season where we accomplished a lot of great things as both a team and an individual, I feel like I’m in a position to be able to chase my lifelong dream to play in the NBA,” said Holmgren, who now joins fellow star Drew Timme in the prospect pool.

A five-star recruit who won national high school player of the year awards just one year ago, Holmgren racked up a slew of accolades in his lone season with the Bulldogs. The defensive stalwart won WCC Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, and was named to the conference’s All-Freshman team. He was also a second-team All-American, a finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the year and a semifinalist for College Player of the Year.

In addition to anchoring the defense, Holmgren showed off his exceptional scoring prowess all season, averaging 14.1 points to go with a WCC-leading 9.9 rebounds. The seven-footer formed an impressive frontcourt tandem with Timme, the 2022 WCC POY, and the two would guide 28–4 Gonzaga to conference and regular season titles, and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Bulldogs’ March Madness run eventually ended in the Sweet Sixteen, but Holmgren still managed to display his tantalizing two-way potential. He recorded double-doubles in two of the three contests, and set a school record for most blocks (7) while tying the mark for most rebounds (17) against Georgia State in Round 1. 

Holmgren, the projected No. 3 pick on Jeremy Woo’s latest mock draft, also finished the season first in the WCC in field goal percentage (61%) and blocks (3.7; fourth in the nation) while shooting 39% from three.

