College Basketball
Jon Scheyer's Transition To Duke Basketball Head Coach in 2022
Jon Scheyer's Transition To Duke Basketball Head Coach in 2022

2022 SI All-American Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Duke holds its standing as the top recruiting class in the final SI All-American team rankings.

A year ago, at his retirement press conference Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski made it clear that he wouldn’t be recruiting players that he wouldn’t be coaching, and as a result new Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff went to work all last summer.

In the end, the Blue Devils reeled in three players ranked in the top five of the SI99, four in the top 15 and, arguably, the country’s top marksman.

"It’s definitely important, and the way our recruiting has worked, we need big classes every year,” Scheyer told SI last June when he was announced as the Blue Devils’ coach in waiting. “I’m very excited about the prospects of this class.”

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman boasts a deep and talented six-man class headlined by Nick Smith Jr., the No. 2 overall player in the SI99. Kansas rounded out the top three with their SI99-rich class led by Gradey Dick, ranked No. 7 overall, and MJ Rice, ranked No. 9. 

Here’s how the rest of the team rankings shook out.

1. Duke

Key Commits: Dereck Lively, Dariq Whitehead, Jaden Schutt, Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell, Christian Reeves.

2. Arkansas

Key Commits: Nick Smith Jr., Jordan Walsh, Barry Dunning, Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion, Anthony Black. 

3. Kansas

Key Commits: MJ Rice, Gradey Dick, Ernest Udeh Jr., Zuby Ijiofor.

4. Alabama

Key Commits: Jaden Bradley, Noah Clowney, Brandon Miller, Rylan Griffen.

5. Indiana

Key Commits: Jalen Hood-Schifino, CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks, Malik Reneau.

6. USC

Key Commits: Kijani Wright, Vince Iwuchukwu, Oziyah Sellers, Tre White.

7. Ohio State

Key Commits: Bowen Hardman, Felix Okpara, Roddy Gayle Jr., Brice Sensabaugh, Bruce Thornton.

7. UCLA

Key Commits: Amari Bailey, Adem Bona, Dylan Andrews.

8. Texas

Key Commits: Arterio Morris, Dillon Mitchell, Rowan Brumbaugh.

9. Illinois 

Key Commits: Ty Rodgers, Skyy Clark, Sencire Harris, Jayden Epps. 

10. North Carolina

Key Commits: Seth Trimble, Tyler Nickel, Jalen Washington.

11. Michigan

Key Commits: Dug McDaniel, Gregg Glenn, Tarris Reed, Jett Howard.

12. Kentucky

Key Commits: Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston.

13. Auburn

Key Commits: Chance Westry, Yohan Traore, Tre Donaldson.

14. Syracuse

Key Commits: Judah Mintz, Peter Carey, Maliq Brown, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch.

15. Oregon

Key Commits: Kel’el Ware, Dior Johnson.

16. Virginia

Key Commits: Ryan Dunn, Leon Bond, Isaac McNeely, Isaac Traudt.

17. Houston

Key Commits: Terrance Arceneaux, Jarace Walker.

Jarace Walker will be an all-everything impact player for Kelvin Sampson.

18. Villanova

Key Commits: Mark Armstrong, Cam Whitmore, Brendan Hausen.

19. Notre Dame

Key Commits: JJ Starling, Ven-Allen Lubin, Dom Campbell.

20. Miami

Key Commits: AJ Casey, Favour Aire, Christian Watson, Danilo Jovanovich.

21. Florida State

Key Commits: Cameron Corhen, De’Ante Green, Chandler Jackson, Tom House, Jeremiah Bembry, Alaaeddine Boutayeb.

22. Vanderbilt

Key Commits: Lee Dort, Noah Shelby, Malik Dia, Colin Smith, Paul Lewis.

24. Penn State

Key Commits: Kanye Clary, Demetrius Lilley, Evan Mahaffey, Jameel Brown, Kebba Njie.

25. Clemson

Key Commits: RJ Godfrey, Dillon Hunter, Chauncey Wiggins, Chauncey Gibson.

