Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Nick Saban, Bronny James, and Shaq on Today's SI Feed
Nick Saban, Bronny James, and Shaq on Today's SI Feed

College Football World Reacts to Jimbo Fisher’s Accusations Against Nick Saban

May is typically a slow time for college football news but Thursday was anything but slow. The college football world had their popcorn out and collectively shared their thoughts in real-time on Twitter when Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher absolutely ripped Alabama coach Nick Saban during a press conference. 

Fisher was responding to Saban’s claim that the Aggies got the No. 1 2022 recruiting class by paying their players when he said they “bought every player on their team” using Name, Image and Likeness deals. Fisher refuted the claim and said the program did all of its recruiting legally. 

But before that, he called Saban a “narcissist” and said his comments were “despicable,” “a shame” and “disgusting.” The most interesting bit, however, might have been his own accusations thrown at Saban. 

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fisher used to be on Saban’s staff while he was at LSU and he could be referring to what he saw behind-the-scenes. Only time will tell if anything will come from his choice of words, but here are the best reactions from the college football world on Twitter to the scathing comments. 

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas A&M coverage, check out All Aggies

Breaking
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

YOU MAY LIKE

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football
Play
College Football

Kiffin Reacts to Jimbo Fisher Blasting Saban During Presser

Kiffin, a former Alabama assistant, couldn’t believe what Fisher had to say.

By Jelani Scott
bill-simmons
Play
Extra Mustard

Bill Simmons Had the Perfect Response to Jalen Green

Green called out the Ringer personality after being named to the All-Rookie team

By Jimmy Traina
Albert_Okwuegbunam
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Sleepers: Tight Ends

Like Denver’s wide receivers, Albert Okwuegbunam will benefit from having Russell Wilson under center.

By Matt De Lima
Sep 22, 2018; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prior to the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Play
College Football

Jimbo Fisher on Nick Saban: ‘Maybe Somebody Should Have Slapped Him’

Fisher: ‘You can call me anything you want to call me, you don’t call me a cheat.’

By Madeline Coleman
Jimbo Fisher and  Nick Saban chat at midfield before their game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.
Play
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Says He Will Not Take Saban’s Calls: ‘We’re Done’

The Texas A&M coach effectively ended his relationship with Saban on Thursday.

By Joseph Salvador
Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher shake hands after a game.
Play
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Encourages Reporters to “Dig Into” Nick Saban's Past

The Alabama coach claims Texas A&M ‘bought every player on their team.’

By Daniel Chavkin
The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Inside the Plans for the NFL’s First Diversity Networking Event

Head coach and GM candidates will get face time with owners at the league’s spring owners meeting. Plus, James Bradberry’s fit with the Eagles, the Patriots’ lack of QB coaching and more.

By Albert Breer
Sep 22, 2018; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prior to the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Play
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Denies Texas A&M Pays for Players After Nick Saban Comments

The Alabama coach said Texas A&M “bought every player on their team” through Name, Image and Likeness deals.

By Madeline Coleman