Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Nick Saban, Bronny James, and Shaq on Today's SI Feed
Nick Saban, Bronny James, and Shaq on Today's SI Feed

Jimbo Fisher on Nick Saban: ‘Maybe Somebody Should Have Slapped Him’

Jimbo Fisher didn’t soften his words when responding to Nick Saban’s comments, calling them “despicable” and the Alabama coach a “narcissist.”

“You can call me anything you want to call me, you don’t call me a cheat,” the Texas A&M coach said. “I don’t cheat. I don’t lie. I learned that when I was a kid, if you did, your old man would’ve slapped you upside the head. Maybe somebody should have slapped him.”

Saban said Wednesday that Texas A&M “bought every player on their team,” in reference to the program’s Name, Image and Likeness deals. Texas A&M finished the 2022 recruiting season edging out Alabama for the top spot, landing eight five-star recruits and 19 four-star recruits, per 247 Sports. Fisher strongly denied the accusation. 

This is not the first time Fisher has addressed these pay for player rumors; he also commented on the rumors that Texas A&M had bought the No. 1 recruiting class back in February. 

“It’s a shame that we have to do this. It’s really despicable,” Fisher said Thursday. “It’s despicable that somebody can say things about somebody and, more importantly, 17-year-old kids. You’re taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families. That they broke state laws, that we bought every player on this group. We never bought anybody. No rules were broken. Nothing was done wrong.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He later added, “Some people think they’re God. Go dig into how God did his deal, you may find out about a lot of things that you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of college football. Go dig into his past.”

Fisher was Saban’s assistant back at LSU in the early 2000s, but Fisher said he did not answer the Alabama coach’s call, saying, “We’re done.” 

“He showed you who he is. He’s the greatest ever, huh? When you’ve got all the advantages, it’s easy.” 

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas A&M news, head over to All Aggies.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

bill-simmons
Play
Extra Mustard

Bill Simmons Had the Perfect Response to Jalen Green

Green called out the Ringer personality after being named to the All-Rookie team

By Jimmy Traina
Albert_Okwuegbunam
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Sleepers: Tight Ends

Like Denver’s wide receivers, Albert Okwuegbunam will benefit from having Russell Wilson under center.

By Matt De Lima
Jimbo Fisher and  Nick Saban chat at midfield before their game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Says He Will Not Take Saban’s Calls: ‘We’re Done’

The Texas A&M coach effectively ended his relationship with Saban on Thursday.

By Joseph Salvador
Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher shake hands after a game.
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Encourages Reporters to “Dig Into” Nick Saban's Past

The Alabama coach claims Texas A&M ‘bought every player on their team.’

By Daniel Chavkin
The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Inside the Plans for the NFL’s First Diversity Networking Event

Head coach and GM candidates will get face time with owners at the league’s spring owners meeting. Plus, James Bradberry’s fit with the Eagles, the Patriots’ lack of QB coaching and more.

By Albert Breer
Sep 22, 2018; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prior to the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Denies Texas A&M Pays for Players After Nick Saban Comments

The Alabama coach said Texas A&M “bought every player on their team” through Name, Image and Likeness deals.

By Madeline Coleman
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher (left) and Alabama coach Nick Saban (right) before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Rips Nick Saban After Pay-For-Play Accusation

He called Saban a narcissist and said his comments were “despicable.”

By Joseph Salvador
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) and teammate Albert Pujols celebrate their team’s 15-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants after a baseball game on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in St. Louis.
Play
MLB

Albert Pujols Is Having the Time of His Life

The 42-year-old Cardinals legend is reminding us each day that some nostalgia trips can be productive and fun, too.

By Emma Baccellieri