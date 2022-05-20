Skip to main content
SEC Reportedly Shuts Down Coach Media Availability In Wake of Saban-Fisher Blowup

The feud that began on Thursday between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher has taken over the internet. Fans want to hear what other college football coaches have to say about the situation, but it sounds like SEC coaches may not have the chance to do that.

Following Saban’s comments about Texas A&M on Wednesday night, in which he said that Fisher and his staff “buy players” through NIL deals, Fisher responded by calling Saban “despicable” and a “narcissist.” 

The SEC ended up reprimanding the two coaches on Thursday afternoon, stating that they both violated SEC bylaws related to ethical conduct.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who tweeted out a picture of popcorn regarding the feud, was asked to speak on The Dan Patrick Show about the situation, but apparently isn’t allowed to speak to media anymore after SEC commissioner Greg Sankey reportedly told the coaches not to, according to the show’s producer Paul Pabst. This hasn’t been confirmed by the SEC.

It sounds like fans won’t get to hear other SEC coaches’ thoughts on the Saban–Fisher drama.

However, The Athletic did speak with Kiffin before the “no media” rule was reportedly implemented.

“I’m speechless first time in my life,” Kiffin said. “I kept saying, ‘This can’t really be happening. Is this real life?’ I still haven’t moved from my seat. Should’ve been on Pay-Per-View.” 

