Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Responds To Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Feud
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Responds To Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Feud

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Responds To Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Feud

Southeastern conference commissioner Greg Sankey weighed in on the Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher feud that erupted earlier this month after the Alabama coach accused Fisher’s Texas A&M of buying its players. 

“What we have to do is turn the page,” Sankey told OutKick on Sunday. “Because we have to think about what we see as the future, rather than the frustration that exists around the pace of change that’s happening. And really that’s at the heart of a lot of issues.”

The war of words began when Saban said his former assistant’s school “bought every player on their team” through name, image and likeness deals. The A&M head coach furiously fired back at Saban, calling the Crimson Tide’s head coach a narcissist and urged reporters to “dig into his past.” 

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Saban later apologized for his comments, and Fisher revealed that his former mentor reached out to him but he did not answer, adding that “we’re done.” Several figures from the college football world inserted their opinions on the matter, and the SEC issued public reprimands for both coaches

As NIL deals sweep through college sports, Sankey is more worried about the well-being of NCAA athletes rather than the feud between two of the biggest names in college football.

“What are the solutions? What is the structure that can be helpful to support young people competing in college sports? That’s the conversation,” Sankey said. “Not what happens between two people. We have to elevate our dialogue.”

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the third quarter at the Chase Center.
Play
Betting

Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Betting Preview: Boston Offers Value at Plus-Odds

A series bet and analysis for the NBA Finals pitting the favored Warriors going for their fourth title in eight years against the Celtics.

By Kyle Wood
Liverpool fans outside the Champions League final in Paris
Soccer

UEFA Probes Crowd Control Fiasco at Champions League Final

Ever since the start of the Champions League final was delayed, it’s been a big blame game, full of misinformation and murky facts being spread by officials.

By Associated Press
Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen (16) speaks with running back Giovani Bernard (25) while attending the team’s voluntary offseason workouts.
NFL

Buccaneers Release WR Travis Jonsen After Monday’s Arrest

The 25-year-old was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge in Tampa early Monday morning.

By Zach Koons
jerry jeudy
Play
NFL

NFL Addresses Jerry Jeudy’s Status After Dropped Charges

The league is still considering disciplinary action after the Broncos wideout had criminal tampering charges dropped against him on Tuesday.

By Nick Selbe
Charlotte FC fires manager Miguel Angel Ramirez
Soccer

Charlotte Fires Coach Just 14 Games Into Inaugural MLS Season

Miguel Angel Ramirez becomes the third MLS coach to be fired this season despite having the expansion side hovering near the playoff line.

By Associated Press
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis after being selected as the 30th pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Chiefs.
NFL

Andy Reid Says Chiefs Had to ‘Slow Down’ First-Round Pick at OTAs

He was selected with the No. 30 pick out of Purdue and isn’t a fan of going easy during practice.

By Joseph Salvador
fox sports
Play
NFL

Fox Unveils No. 1 Broadcasting Team For 2022 NFL Season

The network revealed its replacement for former lead analyst Troy Aikman after the Hall of Fame quarterback left for ESPN.

By Nick Selbe
American tennis player Coco Gauff celebrates after winning a match at the French Open.
Play
Tennis

Coco Gauff Advances to First Career Grand Slam Semifinal at French Open

The 18-year-old American downed former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in straight sets Tuesday.

By Associated Press